Octavio Ocana Dead: Mexican Actor’s Cause of Death Revealed

Octavio Ocana was a Mexican actor who has died at age 22 after a shooting during a police stop in Mexico.
What was Ocana’s cause of death? According to the Spanish-language publication El Universal, he likely died as the result of the gunshot wound.
Photos were also circulated on social media that purportedly showed Ocana’s dead body in the truck, but Heavy has chosen not to publish them because of their graphic nature. One photo shows him bent over in the driver’s seat, bloody, wearing a baseball hat. Another photo shows a gun clutched in his bloody hand.
Ocana was well-known for playing the role of Benito Rivers in the television series “Neighbors.” His death was confirmed on Twitter by Elías Solorio, the producer of the comedy show, who wrote, “I can’t believe it. Rest in peace, my dear Octavio. You leave all of us who knew you very sad. Have a good trip, Benito.
Here’s what you need to know:
A Police Stop Started the Incident, Reports Say
Journalist Carlos Jimenez published photos from the scene. He says that police claim they were not the ones who shot Ocana.
Jimenez wrote, “‘BENITO’ DIED with ONE SHOT. Agents of @GobIzcalli. They revealed that the actor Octavio Ocaña received a bullet that took his life. The police say that everything started when they ordered him to stop. They claim that they chased him, but did NOT shoot. He was armed with this gun.” See the above photos.
In another tweet, he claimed that Ocana “tried to flee” from police, who “ordered him to stop.” He was drinking, took his gun out of the glove compartment, and died from a shot to the head. “Everything indicates that (unintentionally) he shot with his weapon,” the journalist wrote. He said a single shot caused his death and there was a bullet mark on the ceiling of the truck. :He was armed,” wrote the journalist.
According to El Universal, Ocana died in Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico, “apparently due to the detonation of a firearm.”
The site reports that the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico “is investigating the causes of the death of the actor,” who was traveling with two friends when he died.
El Universal cited sources as saying that Ocano and the other two were “traveling on the Chamapa-Lechería highway in the direction of the municipality of Atizapán” when they were stopped by police on drunk driving allegations, tried to flee, and crashed into another car.
At that point, a gun was fired into the vehicle carrying Ocana, although it’s not clear who fired it and why.
Univision, also a Spanish-language site, gave a similar account, reporting that “Ocaña was allegedly driving his truck and the State of Mexico police ordered him to stop and he refused.” He was shot (or shot himself) inside his vehicle, the site reported.
CNN Espanol reported that Ocana “was driving a gray truck that crashed.”
Fans Offered Condolences on Social Media for Octavio Ocana
Fans offered tributes on Ocana’s Instagram page. “I was always a fan of your neighbors show…you’re resting in peace! Greetings and what a great actor you were, you gave us many smiles,” reads the translation of one comment.
“Rest in peace,” and “RIP,” read others. “We will remember you,” wrote another fan.
Ocana was only 22 years old.
READ NEXT: OnlyFans Model Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend