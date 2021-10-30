Octavio Ocana Dead: Mexican Actor’s Cause of Death Revealed

Octavio Ocana was a Mexican actor who has died at age 22 after a shooting during a police stop in Mexico.

What was Ocana’s cause of death? According to the Spanish-language publication El Universal, he likely died as the result of the gunshot wound.

Photos were also circulated on social media that purportedly showed Ocana’s dead body in the truck, but Heavy has chosen not to publish them because of their graphic nature. One photo shows him bent over in the driver’s seat, bloody, wearing a baseball hat. Another photo shows a gun clutched in his bloody hand.

Ocana was well-known for playing the role of Benito Rivers in the television series “Neighbors.” His death was confirmed on Twitter by Elías Solorio, the producer of the comedy show, who wrote, “I can’t believe it. Rest in peace, my dear Octavio. You leave all of us who knew you very sad. Have a good trip, Benito.

No lo puedo creer. Descansa en paz , mi querido Octavio . Nos dejas muy tristes a todos los que te conocimos . Buen viaje , Benito. — Elías Solorio (@eliassolorio) October 30, 2021

Here’s what you need to know:

A Police Stop Started the Incident, Reports Say

"BENITO" MURIÓ de UN TIRO

Agentes de @GobIzcalli revelaron q el actor Octavio Ocaña recibió un balazo q le quitó la vida.

Los policías aseguran q todo inició cuando ellos le ordenaron q se detuviera.

Afirman q lo persiguieron, pero q NO dispararon.

Él iba armado con esta pistola pic.twitter.com/LGWZIeb4sn — Carlos Jiménez (@c4jimenez) October 30, 2021

Journalist Carlos Jimenez published photos from the scene. He says that police claim they were not the ones who shot Ocana.

Jimenez wrote, “‘BENITO’ DIED with ONE SHOT. Agents of @GobIzcalli. They revealed that the actor Octavio Ocaña received a bullet that took his life. The police say that everything started when they ordered him to stop. They claim that they chased him, but did NOT shoot. He was armed with this gun.” See the above photos.

In another tweet, he claimed that Ocana “tried to flee” from police, who “ordered him to stop.” He was drinking, took his gun out of the glove compartment, and died from a shot to the head. “Everything indicates that (unintentionally) he shot with his weapon,” the journalist wrote. He said a single shot caused his death and there was a bullet mark on the ceiling of the truck. :He was armed,” wrote the journalist.

LO Q SE SABE de la MUERTE DEL ACTOR OCTAVIO OCAÑA, "BENITO"

-Un solo disparo provocó su muerte

-En su camioneta hallaron un casquillo

-En el techo hay una marca de bala, de adentro hacia afuera

-Él iba armado

Aquí les detallo lo q indican los reportes de la policía de @GobIzcalli pic.twitter.com/8InjjcKwu6 — Carlos Jiménez (@c4jimenez) October 30, 2021

According to El Universal, Ocana died in Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico, “apparently due to the detonation of a firearm.”

The site reports that the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico “is investigating the causes of the death of the actor,” who was traveling with two friends when he died.

El Universal cited sources as saying that Ocano and the other two were “traveling on the Chamapa-Lechería highway in the direction of the municipality of Atizapán” when they were stopped by police on drunk driving allegations, tried to flee, and crashed into another car.

At that point, a gun was fired into the vehicle carrying Ocana, although it’s not clear who fired it and why.

Univision, also a Spanish-language site, gave a similar account, reporting that “Ocaña was allegedly driving his truck and the State of Mexico police ordered him to stop and he refused.” He was shot (or shot himself) inside his vehicle, the site reported.

CNN Espanol reported that Ocana “was driving a gray truck that crashed.”

Fans Offered Condolences on Social Media for Octavio Ocana

Querido Octavio, “Benito”, gracias por toda la alegría que nos diste. Siempre estarás presente en nuestra memoria y en nuestros corazones. Tu luz no se apagará nunca. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/lP0LwRpiGT — Televisa Prensa (@Televisa_Prensa) October 30, 2021

Fans offered tributes on Ocana’s Instagram page. “I was always a fan of your neighbors show…you’re resting in peace! Greetings and what a great actor you were, you gave us many smiles,” reads the translation of one comment.

“Rest in peace,” and “RIP,” read others. “We will remember you,” wrote another fan.

Mexican actor Octavio Ocaña dies at age 22🙏🏽 He was best known for his role in the TV show, “Vecinos” pic.twitter.com/emTslYNUrn — 44vibe (@44vibeTV) October 30, 2021

Ocana was only 22 years old.

READ NEXT: OnlyFans Model Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend