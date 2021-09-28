Where to Watch Pachuca vs Club América in USA

Pachuca host Club América on Wednesday over at Estadio Hidalgo in a rare Liga MX midweek round. Pachuca are coming off a 1-0 victory against Necaxa and are looking to get into postseason spots with a win as they have a match in hand over their nearest competitors. América, in the meantime, want to get out of their malaise after going winless in their last two and further consolidating their lead in the standings.

In the US, the match (10:05 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TUDN and UniMas. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Pachuca vs Club América online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of TUDN, UniMas and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Pachuca vs Club América live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” UniMas is included in “Choice” and above, while TUDN is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Pachuca vs Club América live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

Pachuca vs Club América Preview

“Tuzos” and “Águilas” face off for the first time since the dramatic Liguilla tie where the Hidalgo side were able to eliminate Club América on away goals after a 5-5 aggregate.

Pachuca are starting to get back on track and look forward to come away victors in what will be the 50th match that these two have faced off.

They will be without their attacker Avilés Hurtado, who earned this fifth yellow card of the tournament this past weekend and will be unavailable for the midweek match.

Club América were left with a bitter taste in their mouth after the scoreless draw against Chivas in the Clásico Nacional. The Mexican media looked at referee César Arturo Ramos as one of the main reasons why the azulcremas did not win after there were two instances where there were Chivas players that committed infractions worthy of red cards.

Despite this, the referee did not even go to VAR to check the incidents. There was talk that Club América would file a complaint against the official, but authorities decided to not follow through on that action.

“One does not leave satisfied when you believe that some of the decisions could have been different,” said coach Santiago Solari.

“There are refereeing mistakes all throughout a tournament and they balance out and we hope that it ends up being that way. We don’t have any bad thoughts. We had (the calls) go against us and we will be patient.”

The visitors know that a win in Hidalgo would give them a four-point cushion over a reeling Toluca atop the table with six rounds remaining in the regular season, more importantly, they would have open an eight-point gap over Atlético San Luis in their aspirations to get an automatic spot to the quarterfinals.

Although there are some players out for an extended period of time, there are names that begin to emerge as possible options. While Renato Ibarra will be out for the majority of the semester, Santiago Naveda and Leo Suárez are now doubtful for this match, but they are getting closer to being fully recovered and ready for selection.

Sebastián Cáceres will also be available once more after serving his suspension for being sent off against Toluca.

Pachuca probable XI: Óscar Ustari; Kevin Álvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Óscar Murillo, Matías Catalán; Jorge Hernández, Víctor Guzmán; Francisco Figueroa, Erick Sánchez, Santiago Mosquera; Nicolás Ibáñez

Club América probable XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Fuentes, Sebastian Caceres, Emmanuel Aguilera, Salvador Reyes; Pedro Aquino, Richard Sánchez; Sebastián Córdova, Alvaro Fidalgo; Roger Martinez; Henry Martín

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 49 Pachuca Wins: 19 (85 goals) Club América Wins: 17 (81 goals) Draws: 13