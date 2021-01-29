Canadian Police Quarantine Pastor Despite Negative COVID-19 Test

Canadian Pastor Nikki Mathis was put into quarantine by authorities after she flew into Canada from the United States. Her husband, Pastor Chris Mathis, shared the details on Facebook in a post that has now gone viral. They shared that she had a negative rapid COVID-19 test, but was told she had to go into quarantine anyway. On January 29, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new rules requiring all air travelers to quarantine in a designated hotel for up to three days after arriving in Canada, as they await results from a newly required test given at the border. It’s not clear at the time of publication if Mathis’ quarantine was based on these new regulations or not.

Her Negative Rapid Test for COVID-19 Was Accepted When Boarding, But Not at the Border

Chris Mathis, who is lead pastor at The Summit Church – Edmonton, posted on Facebook late Thursday night about what had happened to his wife. According to her Facebook bio, Nikki Mathis is also a pastor at The Summit Church – Edmonton. Heavy has reached out to Chris and Nikki Mathis for comment.

Chris Mathis wrote on Facebook that he and his wife had been honoring COVID-19 regulations, even when they didn’t agree with them. He said that Canada had introduced a rapid test and that she was told she was free to travel as long as she had a negative test before leaving for the United States and before returning to Canada. He said that she got a negative test result before boarding on January 28, but her result was rejected when she arrived in Calgary.

Chris Mathis wrote, in part: “She was free to travel as long as she had a negative test before she left for the states, and another one before she came home. Canadian airlines will NOT let you board if you do not produce a negative result before boarding. She produced her negative result before boarding the flight home tonight on January 28th, 2021. She arrived in Calgary tonight and when she got there she was greeted by a Police Officer and an AHS official. They rejected her results and told her she needed to go immediately to an isolation facility. She was told if she resisted she would be arrested.”

Nikki Mathis, who has access to social media where she’s being quarantined, shared his post on her Facebook page too and answered questions from people who commented.

She wrote that the testing requirements changed while she was in the United States. Originally, the requirements were that you had to quarantine for two days after getting a rapid test when landing in Canada. Still, she wrote, she should have been able to quarantine at home.

“There is no good reason for me to have to do it in a hotel instead of home,” she wrote.

Mathis’ test was a rapid test, according to the page shared by her husband on a public Facebook post.

Canada’s travel website noted that starting January 7, 2021, air travelers are required to have a negative molecular COVID-19 test (PCR or RT-LAMP) and the results must be provided before boarding international flights. Mathis’ test was a rapid test. However, Mathis shared that she got her test at a medical clinic in Dallas, where she explained exactly what she needed the test for. She added that the airline also indicated that it was the correct test and allowed her to board.

“They should have denied it so I could have gone … for the correct test,” she wrote.

Canadian rules also required that travelers use ArriveCAN to submit their travel and contact information, a quarantine plan unless exempted, and a self-assessment of symptoms. The site also noted that not following the requirements could lead to six months in prison or $750,000 in fines.

Prior to Trudeau’s announcement, the government’s website noted that those entering Canada must isolate for 14 days if they have symptoms, quarantine for 14 days if they don’t have symptoms, and comply with all mandatory quarantine and isolation requirements. Negative tests don’t exclude you from the quarantine requirements, the site noted.

The site also noted: “As a traveller, you must demonstrate that you have an adequate plan for quarantine… If flying to Canada as a final destination, all travellers, regardless of citizenship, must use ArriveCAN to submit their plan. You must use ArriveCAN before you board your flight to Canada…You must go directly to the place where you will isolate and stay there for 14 days. This is mandatory and starts from the date you arrive in Canada.”

Nikki Mathis shared on Facebook that she did have a solid plan for quarantining, which she told authorities about.

“There is absolutely no good reason why I can’t go home and quarentine and have to be held against my will in a facility,” she wrote. “I literally would be driving to my house. Instead of driving to a facility.”

Her Husband Said He Wasn’t Told Which Hotel His Wife Was Taken To

Chris Mathis wrote on Facebook that officials wouldn’t tell him where they were taking his wife for her mandatory isolation. He wrote:

I talked with both a Police Officer and the AHS official, they reiterated what she had said to me. I asked for the address of where she would be, they said they could NOT give me the location address as it was confidential. I asked for their names, again they would not give me any information or their names. I pushed, I questioned, I tried to fight but they said they would arrest her if she resisted. They would NOT give me any information on where they were taking my wife. She was not allowed to get her vehicle from the airport, she was immediately put in a white van surrounded by police escorts and taken to an unknown facility that is under full surveillance and has security at every entrance and exit. You can imagine I am barely keeping myself together wondering what in the world has happened in our country in what seems to be overnight.

Trudeau Announced a Mandatory 3-Day Quarantine for Air Travelers on Friday

On Friday, January 29, the day after Mathis’ quarantine, Trudeau announced that Canada is introducing stricter quarantine measures to discourage air travel. He said that anyone returning to Canada will be required to take a mandatory PCR test in addition to the required pre-boarding test, USA Today reported. After taking the test, all travelers will be required to stay “up to three days” at an approved hotel until the test results come in. The cost could be up to $2,000.

It’s not clear if Mathis was quarantined on January 28 under the new restrictions announced on January 29. The Western Standard reported that it “appears” she was quarantined under the new rules, but this is not confirmed.

The Buffalo Tribune reported that David Yurdiga, a member of Parliament, is monitoring the situation.

Yurdiga told Buffalo Tribune: “This incident goes against everything that makes us Canadians. We should demand far better from our government; to not even know where our loved ones are being held is a both a breach of government trust and a massive instance of state overreach.”

Trudeau said that after getting a negative result, travelers could continue the rest of their quarantine at home, but will face increased surveillance. Canada requires all travelers to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in Canada.

Anyone with a positive test must quarantine in a government facility. The new rules are being instituted because of the variants that are circulating.

Non-essential travelers will soon be required to show a negative test before being allowed to enter from the U.S. at land borders.

