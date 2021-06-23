France vs Portugal 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Portugal and France will clash in the final group stage match in the Euro 2020 tournament at Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest on Wednesday, June 23.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN (English broadcast), TUDN (Spanish) and Univision (Spanish).

Portugal vs France Preview

After an impressive 1-0 win in the opening round over Germany, France followed it up with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Hungary. French forward Antoine Griezmann scored the only goal for Les Bleus, who were lucky to leave with a tie.

“We’re disappointed, angry even, but it was a complicated game in really high temperatures and the ground was very dry,” Griezmann said, via The Guardian. “We have to have a reaction against Portugal. The sooner the match comes the better it is for everyone. We have to be there on the pitch and we will have to work tactically and see where we can hurt them. We have the group and the team and staff to do that but we know it won’t be easy and we have to do the work on the pitch to get three points and keep first position.”

On the other side, Portugal kicked off the tourney with a 3-0 win over Hungary, but it didn’t have the same luck in its second match of the tournament, falling in a 4-2 loss to Germany.

The Portuguese put two goals in their own net, becoming the first team ever to do that in the history of the tourney. It wound up making all the difference in the game. Cristiano Ronaldo scored again for Portugal, but ultimately, it didn’t matter.

“Would I rather have won? Of course. But we should be proud of how we fought to the end,” Portuguese manager Fernando Santos said after the loss. “We must unite and empower each other. We won 1-0 and eventually lost 2-4, this was not the result we wanted….we must turn it around, with the same fighting spirit, in Budapest.”

On the injury front, France will be without Ousmane Dembele, while Portugal will be without fullback Joao Cancelo.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

Portugal Predicted Starting Lineup: Rui Patrício; Nélson Semedo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Raphaël Guerreiro; Danilo Pereira, William Carvalho, Rafa Silva, Bruno Fernandes Diogo, Jota; Cristiano Ronaldo

France Predicted Starting Lineup: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphaël Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernández; Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

