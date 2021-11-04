‘Queen Family Singalong’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The latest edition in ABC’s popular string of “family singalong” shows is “The Queen Family Singalong,” premiering Thursday, November 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “The Queen Family Singalong” online:

The ABC “singalong” franchise has aired three specials so far, all of them Disney-related. Now the show is branching out for a special edition that will honor the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient band Queen.

Hosted by the Emmy-winning actor and singer-songwriter Darren Criss, the star-studded hour-long special is “inviting friends and family from around the country to gather in their living rooms, crank up the volume and rock out for an hour of killer Queen hits, performed by musical artists the whole family knows and loves,” according to the ABC press release.

The performances include:

Adam Lambert – “The Show Must Go On”

Derek Hough featuring Alexander Jean – “Another One Bites the Dust”

Fall Out Boy – “Under Pressure”

Jimmie Allen featuring Miss Piggy – “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

JoJo Siwa and Orianthi – “We Will Rock You”

OneRepublic – “We Are the Champions”

Pentatonix – “Somebody to Love”

In addition to those performances, the Broadway casts of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” will “come together to perform a showstopping version of ‘Don’t Stop Me Now.’ Performers include Milo Alosi, Tia Altinay, Lissa DeGuzman, Bonita Hamilton, Mduduzi Madela, Brandon McCall, Michael James Scott, and Adrienne Walker.”

In the press release, ABC details Queen’s “staggering” list of accomplishments:

Sales in the hundreds of millions, streams in the billions, an unprecedented string of number one albums and top-charting singles, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, The Songwriters Hall of Fame, MTV Global Icon Award, and songs enshrined in the Grammy Hall of Fame. Queen has spent 966 weeks on the British charts with their “Greatest Hits.” It’s the bestselling album of all time in the UK, and in the U.S. it has spent over 458 weeks and counting on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart. “Greatest Hits” was first released in 1981 and has sold over 25 million units worldwide, is certified 9X platinum in the U.S., and was the No. 1 highest-selling rock album of 2020. The band’s sonic and cinematic masterpiece, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” is regularly cited as one of the greatest songs ever recorded and was recognized as the world’s most-streamed song of the 20th Century. In 2019, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the feature film, defied convention becoming the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, winning the Golden Globe for Best Picture as well as BAFTA, Golden Globe and Oscar wins for actor Rami Malek for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury.

ABC is billing the Queen library as “a soundtrack of living history.” Should be fun for the whole family.

The Queen Family Singalong airs Thursday, November 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.