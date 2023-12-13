The Renovation Husbands Look To Make A Splash On HGTV

The popular Renovation Husbands are heading to HGTV to compete in the network’s new series, “Battle on the Mountain.” In just a few years, the husband and husband design team, Stephen and David St. Russell, has amassed over 200,000 followers on Instagram as they document their home renovation journey.

The couple has steadily accumulated a modest following after purchasing an 1893 Boston Victorian home in 2017. The pair of designers then decided to record their room-by-room renovation of their home. For their next challenge, they were selected to compete in HGTV’s spinoff of the popular series, “Battle on the Beach.”

As described by HGTV, “Battle on the Mountain” is a home renovation competition that will feature three teams of designers who will be mentored by some of HGTV’s biggest stars. For the show’s debut season, teams will attempt a mountainside house flip in Breckenridge, Colorado. The six-episode season will culminate in a finale that will award $50,000 to the winning team that increases their renovated home’s value the most. Home expert Rico León [Rico to the Rescue] will use his expertise in his role as a mentor for the Renovation Husbands. According to HGTV, mentors will not have a hands-on role when it comes to the competition. Instead, they will work to assist the designers throughout the planning and decision-making process of their renovations. The Renovation Husbands ‘Cannot Wait’ For Their HGTV Debut View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen & David St Russell (@renovationhusbands)

After remaining silent on their “Battle On The Mountain appearance for over three months, the Renovation Husbands were relieved to finally be able to share the news. “WE CAN FINALLY SHARE! Remember that six weeks we mysteriously disappeared? We were filming a show!” We had the pleasure of competing on HGTV’s newest competition series #BattleOnTheMountain,” the couple wrote in their December 11 post. For Stephen and David St. Russell, stepping out of their comfort zone was not an easy direction to take. But they couldn’t be happier with competing in the show. “We have never done anything more challenging and we CANNOT wait for you all to see it,” they wrote. The Renovation Husbands aren’t the only ones excited for their HGTV debut. Fans of the couple took to the comments section under the post to share their support for the design team. “I’m calling it, 2 episodes in before you’re America television’s next generational DIY sweethearts,” proclaimed one fan. “No…. seriously?? Guys!!!!!!!!!! This is amazing! I absolutely will be watching every second! Congratulations to you both! (Sorry for all the !!!!! but this is so exciting!),” wrote another excited fan. “Ahhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!! Omg, my husband is not ready for me to say on repeat “look! Its the renovation husbands! I know them! (Kinda),” a third fan commented.

The Renovation Husbands’ Approach To Design