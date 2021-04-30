Rohit Sardana Cause of Death: How Did the News Anchor Die?

Rohit Sardana was a popular news anchor and television journalist in India who has died at the age of 41.

What was his cause of death? How did Rohit Sardana die? According to NDTV, Sardana died after testing positive for COVID-19. However, according to Scroll.in, Sardana died of a heart attack after obtaining the positive diagnosis.

He was suffering from COVID for some time, according to Aaj Tak channel, where he worked.

“We are all shocked by the death of our colleague and friend, Rohit Sardana. This incomparable loss cannot be expressed in words. We express our condolences to his family in this hour of grief,” Aaj Tak tweeted.

Sardana Wrote About Testing Positive for COVID-19 on Twitter

I'm deeply shocked & saddened to hear heartbreaking news of senior journalist Rohit Sardana's demise. He was a fearless and straightforward journalist. May his departed soul rest in peace 🙏#RohitSardana pic.twitter.com/PFBSLhkNeN — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 30, 2021

Sarana confirmed that he had COVID-19 on his Twitter page, but he indicated a few days before his death that he was getting better.

On April 24, 2021, Sardana wrote on his Twitter page, “The test was done a week ago after the onset of fever and other symptoms. RTPCR came negative but Kovid was confirmed from CTScan. Now the condition is better than before. Take care of yourself and your family members.”

His last tweet came on April 28. According to India Times, Sardana was admitted to a hospital after his COVID diagnosis.

The Indian Prime Minister Mourned Sardana, Calling Him ‘Full of Energy, Passionate About India’s Progress’

Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India’s progress and a kind hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2021

Indian Prime Minister Nardendra Modi among those mourning Sardana.

“Rohit Sardana left us too soon,” he wrote on Twitter. “Full of energy, passionate about India’s progress and a kind hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”

“Pained to learn about Shri Rohit Sardana ji’s untimely demise. In him, the nation has lost a brave journalist who always stood up for unbiased and fair reporting. May God give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences to his family and followers,” Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Ex State Secretary Amita Chapra wrote, “You will be remembered for your contribution to the Indian journalism! Condolences to the Strong, Willful, Dynamic, Nationalist and Young Journalist Shri #RohitSardana.”

Fans expressed great shock on social media.

Venkatesh Prasad, a former Indian cricketer, wrote on Twitter, “This has been a really sad day. Losing one of the best lawyers of our country #SoliSorabjee, such a young and prominent journalist #RohitSardana and the very inspiring #ShooterDadi. Om Shanti. May the almighty give strength to their families in dealing with this difficult time.”

“You were a dauntless warrior unfazed by the situations that encompassed you,” wrote another. “You proved your mettle & substance & carved your own niche in the world of journalism. You will always be Alive in our hearts.”

Some people expressed outrage that some people on Twitter were criticizing Sardana after his death, alleging bigotry toward Muslims. “The hate coming out against #RohitSardana is not because he was a journalist, but because he was a Hindu, and one who refused to back down against those who perpetrated atrocities against Hindus and against India,” wrote one.

