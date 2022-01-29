Rolex 24 at Daytona 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Rolex 24 at Dayton 24-hour racing marathon begins on Saturday.

Televised coverage of the race (1:30 p.m. ET start time) will jump between NBC and USA Network. You can also watch on Peacock, but if you don’t have that, here are some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Rolex 24 at Daytona online without cable:

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), USA Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 24 Hours of Daytona live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) and USA Network are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 24 Hours of Daytona live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets), USA Network and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 24 Hours of Daytona live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), USA Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 24 Hours of Daytona live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

24 Hours of Daytona 2021 Preview

For the 60th time, motorsports drivers will compete around the clock for 24 hours.

The GTD Pro class has joined the field in place of the GT Le Mans class. GTD Pro includes Aston Martin, Corvette, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Lexus, Mercedes, and Porsche.

Notable drivers in the event includes seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou.

“I feel like I’m coming in so much more prepared,” Johnson said per NBC Sports. “Not only myself, but the second car at Action Express Racing. The time together — team, drivers and everybody involved — it just makes a difference. I’m really excited to be back here for a second year personally because of my journey and also where we are as a race team.”

“This driver lineup is so incredible,” Johnson added. “I felt really blessed last year, and I’m not sure we could have made it any better, and in a small way, we have. I feel like I’m in the best situation I’ve ever had to come here and win this race and in a lot of ways know and feel like I’m the weak link. And just hope to keep the car on track and hand it off to my teammates in the condition it was given to me and keep this thing going.”

Palou likewise looks forward to the opportunity.

“The atmosphere is good, the track is really historic and for motorsport, I think it’s important,” Palou said per Racer.com’s Richard James. “I used to see this race as a kid on TV, so it’s pretty special to drive around here. And the car has been good, so I’m excited to go and race it.”

“I like to race whatever, and so I would race every weekend if could, Palou added. “This is one of those events that you want to race and you want to win. I knew that there was the second car, so it was a great opportunity to join the team.”

Other notable racers in the event include Heilo Castroneves and Simon Pageanud, who both have won the Indy 500 in recent years. NASCAR star Austin Cindric will also race.

“I have a very strong desire to win the Rolex 24 and that’s my motivating factor to do this race,” Cindric said according to the Daytona International Speedway website. “I’ve worked really hard every offseason to try and make something happen, not to get in a five-driver lineup just to go do the race and experience it. I’ve kind of done all that.”