VIDEO: Rushingbrook Children’s Choir Stopped by Capitol Police

A viral video shows the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir singing the National Anthem inside the U.S. Capitol in an incident that went viral when Capitol Police temporarily stopped the performance.

The choir is described on its founder’s website as having the mission “to awaken and develop in Christian young people their God-given musical ability, to nurture a sense of artistry in singing, and to do all for the glory of God.”

The Post and Courier reported that the choir was “interrupted and cut off by police mid-performance” as the youths sang the National Anthem at the U.S. Capitol on May 26, 2023.

A Woman Says a Security Officer Started ‘Getting Agitated’ as the Choir Sang

Debbie Baughman Davis wrote on Facebook,

Here’s the video we took of the singing in the Statuary Hall. In this one, you can see when the security officers start getting agitated and discussing what to do. ETA: In retrospect, after watching this video, I believe this was just one security officer. The man in the blue suit is our accompanist’s son who helped organize this trip. I’m not sure who the other man is–the one that got pulled back by the security officer and sent to tell our director they had to stop. #RushingbrookChildrensChoir #uscapitol #nationalanthem.

Matthew Leys wrote on Facebook, “It’s been a big (and unexpected day) for Rushingbrook Children’s Choir with all the attention that last week’s visit has gotten on social media, Fox News, etc. Regarding the choir … the group is self-funded by the families involved. A GoFundMe page has been set up for anyone who wishes to help support the mission of the choir and further quality musicianship in the Greenville, SC area and beyond! You’re invited to contribute if you wish!” He shared a link to a GoFundMe page.

According to the Post and Courier, the Capitol Police said the performance was stopped due to a “miscommunication” after first saying they were not aware that “the Speaker’s Office had approved this performance.”

“Musical performances in the halls of Congress require a special permit from the Capitol Police,” according to the Post and Courier. Heavy has contacted the Capitol Police for comment.

The Director of the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir Said the Incident Left Him ‘Dismayed, I Was Stunned’

Rushingbrook Children's Choir were singing the National Anthem in Statuary Hall in the US Capitol when they were interrupted by Capitol police. A representative from the choir was told that "certain Capitol police said it might offend someone/cause issues." pic.twitter.com/3J8BSBsBSu — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 2, 2023

“I was shocked, I was dismayed, I was stunned,” David Rasbach, the founder and director of the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir, told The Daily Signal of the incident, which took place on Friday, May 26. “I couldn’t believe that was happening, that they would stop the national anthem of all songs.”

Rasbach told Daily Signal that he had permission from three congressional offices, naming South Carolina Republican Reps. William Timmons and Joe Wilson had provided documents giving permission, and the office of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California.

According to Daily Signal, Andrew Tremel, “the visitor operations manager at the Architect of the Capitol, temporarily stopped them from singing,” but then allowed the choir to sing after being told that they had received permission.

On Truth Social, former President Donald Trump posted a video discussing the incident, calling it a “shame” and a “serious thing” what happened to the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir. He said that he had invited the choir to sing at a rally in South Carolina. He said the choir loves the country. “Thank you for loving America,” Trump said in the video.

