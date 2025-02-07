Chiefs Rival Blasted for Taking Shot at Andy Reid While Paying KC’s Tab

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers had dinner Tuesday night at Desi Vega’s Steakhouse in New Orleans. The person who revealed that information was Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who had dinner with the players and even paid their tab.

“I thought, ‘I need to buy them this dinner.’ So, I said, ‘You know, Andy [Reid] should have given you his credit card,’ … so yeah, I bought the receivers dinner,” Payton said while appearing on “Up & Adams” on February 6.

Payton also revealed that the eight receivers and himself racked up a $1,900 tab that night.

X Users Reacted to Sean Payton Paying Tab of Chiefs Players

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Payton having dinner with the Chiefs receivers and paying the tab.

“When Raiders owner Al Davis visited Derrick Thomas in the hospital and later insisted on paying for his funeral, he didn’t go on TV and brag about it,” one person wrote. “This guy is trash and should never have been allowed back on a football field after Bounty Gate.”

“How sweet…STAY AWAY FROM OUR PLAYERS!!! If it was done out of kindness we would have been appreciative, but that shot at Andy Reid and you ‘had to’ pay just to tell the world it was all about you and not the dinner,” another person wrote. “Go tamper with other teams, leave us alone. -Chiefs Kingdom”

“Well yea, when you’re sitting there amazed to see these players out in the wild, you start thinking about good ideas, because the universe talks to you or w/e, and it’s about bringing these ideas to life. Kinda smart too so he can get talent to come win with him,” another person wrote.

“We’ve gone from a world where the Chiefs perpetually live in the AFC West basement, to one where the Broncos most legendary player is handing them the Lombardi and their head coach is buying our WRs dinner. What a time to be alive,” another person wrote.

Chiefs WRs Are Healthiest They’ve Been This Season

Aside from Skyy Moore (abdomen), Kansas City’s receiver room — which includes Xavier Worthy, DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, Justin Watson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Nikko Remigio — is healthy and none of the receivers are listed on the team’s Super Bowl injury report, which head coach Andy Reid believes will benefit the Chiefs when they face a stout Philadelphia Eagles secondary on Sunday.

“We’re as healthy as we’ve been to this point, knock on wood,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday, via NFL.com. “You got to see that the last couple games with the receiving corps at least, and the running backs likewise are doing better there. But the receivers, yes, I’d tell you them being healthy gives you a better chance. Now, we’re going against a good secondary on Sunday, and we’ve got to make sure that we’re doing things the right way. I want to make sure we get these couple days of practice down. But I feel comfortable with that group. They work their tail off, they got experience in most areas there, and they love to play, and they seem to be on the same page with Patrick [Mahomes].”