How to Watch SF Giants Games Online Without Cable 2021

The San Francisco Giants are eager for a turnaround after four consecutive losing seasons and will look to surprise in a loaded NL West in 2021.

In 2021, Giants games will be locally televised on NBC Sports Bay Area, while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on NBC Sports Bay Area), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Giants game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and 110-plus other TV channels on FuboTV’s “Starter” channel package. MLB Network is included in the “Sports Plus” add-on.

The “Starter” package costs $64.99 per month, and “Sports Plus” is $10.99 per month, but both can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Giants game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV’s “Starter” package also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour lookback feature, which allows you to watch most games and events with three days even if you didn’t record them.

AT&T TV offers four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while NBC Sports Bay Area and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Giants game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN, Fox, FS1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV.

Hulu With Live TV costs either $64.99 per month (includes ads with Hulu’s on-demand content) or $70.99 per month (ad-free), but it comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every Giants game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Giants games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Giants games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Giants games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Giants games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Giants games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Giants 2021 Season Preview

2020: 29-31, third place

Manager: Gabe Kapler (second season)

New additions: C Buster Posey (sat out last season), LHP Alex Wood, RHP Anthony DeSclafani, RHP Aaron Sanchez, 2B Tommy La Stella, OF LaMonte Wade, LHP Jose Alvarez, RHP Dedniel Nunez, LHP Scott Kazmir, C Curt Casali

Key losses: RHP Trevor Cahill, LHP Drew Smyly, LHP Tony Watson, RHP Sam Coonrod, LHP Andrew Suarez, RHP Shaun Anderson

The Giants enter the season as underdogs, with all eyes on the heavy-hitting Dodgers and Padres in the NL West. That doesn’t bother the San Francisco players, who are embracing an underdog role.

“Everybody has got us in the dog pound and isn’t really thinking of us doing anything,” right-hander Kevin Gausman said last month. “I think that’s a good position to be in.”

While the Giants would love to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2016, a lot needs to go right for the squad, which features an aging core. Buster Posey (34), Brandon Crawford (34), Brandon Belt (32) and Johnny Cueto (35) are entering the final guaranteed year of their contracts. If things go south, the franchise could look to start taking a look at some of their younger pieces.

“I think our players recognize that, more than last year, we have quality weapons in the batter’s box at every position,” Kapler said. “The way we maximize our depth is by using it to keep players as fresh and healthy as possible. If one good player isn’t in the lineup or isn’t used in the biggest spot, it’s not because he’s not capable of doing damage. It’s because someone else can do a great job in that spot, and I trust they’ll accept that and root like hell for each other.”

The Giants have some holes on defense but are relying on their offense to carry them to wins, especially when relying on their depth.

“There are two ways to think about making up for a lack of defensive prowess,” Kapler said. “The first is to kick ass in the batter’s box, and the second is to help our defenders improve. You’re right, we don’t have a bench full of Gold Glove-winning defensive replacements. But we can position our guys well to take advantage of the athletes they are and ensure that we’re pitching and hitting well to mitigate for any deficits we may find elsewhere.”

