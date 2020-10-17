Stimulus Package 2: McConnell Says Republicans Support $500 Billion

There have been a lot of different numbers floated for a second stimulus relief package. The Senate tried to get through a so-called “skinny bill.” Democrats have their version clocking in at $2.2 trillion, which is down from the more than $3 trillion they were initially seeking.

The White House weighed in with a proposal for around $1.8 million. Despite general agreement on concepts like a second round of stimulus checks to Americans in need, both sides haven’t been able to bridge the gap on the overall price tag.

Most recently, showing how far apart the sides are growing, the White House amount drew opposition from both Nancy Pelosi/Democrats AND from some Senate Republicans.

Pelosi thinks the proposal comes in too low, and some Senate Republicans think it’s too high. What do they support?

Here’s what you need to know:

The Senate Majority Leader Has Split From Trump

There’s division now in Democrat ranks. According to The Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “shot down” a second relief package that would total between $1.8 trillion and $2.2 trillion, which is where the Trump administration and Democrats are at.

Instead, McConnell wants an amount around $500 billion.

“I don’t think so. That’s where the administration is willing to go. My members think half a trillion dollars, highly targeted, is the best way to go,” McConnell said, according to The Hill. He said he won’t bring the higher amounts to the Senate floor.

According to CNN, McConnell, speaking back home to reporters in Kentucky, said of the White House proposal: “He’s talking about a much larger amount than I can sell to my members.”

Pelosi & the White House Continue Negotiations

Despite the Senate Majority Leader’s comments, negotiations have continued between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, representing the administration.

“I don’t agree with the speaker’s approach of we have to do all or nothing,” Mnuchin said, according to CNN. “We’re continuing to negotiate a comprehensive bill, but we want to put money into the economy now.” But the dollar figures remain far apart, the election is looming, and chances for more stimulus relief before it seem to be diminishing as a result.

For her part, Pelosi said, according to The Washington Post, “I’m not putting anything off until January. The last thing I want is to have Joe Biden come in, and we have to sweep behind this elephant in January. We have to be ready for what comes next. And we will be.”

She’s remained firm on the $2.2 trillion amount and has been harshly critical of Republicans for taking what she considers two step backs and not approving an amount that she thinks will meet the needs of Americans. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has painted Pelosi as the intransigent one in Twitter comments, as both sides try to score points with the election around the corner.

According to The Washington Post, some Democrats are urging Pelosi to reach a deal. “When families and businesses are hurting, and it looks like we have to wait until February for action, we simply can’t dismiss any help out of hand,” said Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), the leader of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, told The Post. “I‘m sure there are areas for improvement, but we should stay at the table until we can get this across the finish line.”

