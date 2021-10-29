Subway ‘Chill Pill’ Video Goes Viral on TikTok, Twitter

A New York subway “chill pill” video has gone viral. That’s the phrase a woman used toward a man on the subway, who punched her in the face in response.

The Twitter page Libs of TikTok posted the video, with the caption, “Exhibit 469 of why I will never ride the NYC subway.” One thing that disturbed some people on social media is the fact that many people watched the man strike the woman without intervening. You can watch the video below. Be forewarned that it contains a scene of violence as well as graphic language.

Here’s what you need to know:

@meannn.beauty is the page on TikTok and Instagram that initially shared the video. “My train ride in NYC,” it was captioned. “this man was already tight off life when he came in the cart telling ppl to gtfo him & his kids way. All she said was he needs a chill pill and his kids repeated it to him and it was just up from there.”

On Instagram, @meann.beauty wrote, “mfh What Be Wrong🤦🏾‍♀️ I Wanted To Help Ole Girl Soo Bad But The Way It Was Looking The Whole Train Would Of Watched Me Get My Ass Beat Tf Up By Him And Probably His Kids 😭😭 She Needs To Break Up With Her Boyfriend/Husband Asap Cuz Hell Nooo.”

The video shows a man arguing with a woman before he punches her in the face.

The video has had 2.8 million views.

“Say it to my face man about the chill pill,” the man says. The woman repeats “chill pill,” and he punches her.

No one does anything to intervene. The man repeats that it’s his business, using a racial slur and expletives. He said he didn’t have “respect from people like you, all these races out there.” He said he wanted people to “move out the way.”

According to Fox News, the incident happened on the “D” train, although the exact location was not clear.

New York Police Are Investigating

According to the New York Post, the New York Police Department said it is “aware of the incident” and is “investigating the assault.”

People commented on the original user’s Instagram page:

“Thank God you recorded this! If you hadn’t he’d probably would still be on the train punching more women.”

“And he was trying to justify punching the lady too turning it into racial matters 😕”

“if I was the train with you, we could’ve took him down.. smh.”

“Nahhh this is crazy😂😂😂😂😂”

“How can anyone just casually watch this without intervening? So wrong! 😡”

“I don’t even understand how this is so funny🤬 wtf”

“The fact that no MALE STEPPED IN SHOWS EXACTLY WHY THEY GET AWAY WITH F******vWITH US, BUT YET ITS ‘PROTECT OUR WOMEN’ YALL KILL ME FRFR.”

“I certainly hope she didn’t go home with him. No way he would still be my man NO WAY!!!!”

