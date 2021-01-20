How Many Were at Trump’s Departure from the White House? See Crowd Photos

President Donald Trump left the White House early on Wednesday morning before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, marking one of the few times a sitting President has not attended the incoming President’s swearing-in ceremony. A small crowd of people waited for Trump to send him off at the White House and then at Joint Base Andrews. Here’s a look at how many people were there, along with crowd size photos.

About 200 to 300 People Said Goodbye to Trump

A small crowd was present for Trump’s sendoff from the White House. He is expected to see another group waiting for his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that a crowd of about 200 to 300 said goodbye to Trump at Joint Base Andrews. Independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager also tweeted that there were a couple of hundred people at the send-off.

Crowd of a couple hundred, many masked at the Air Force’s request, out on the runway for Trump’s final speech as 45th President #Trump #AndrewsAFB #InaugurationDay2021 pic.twitter.com/duWbF2Wg1q — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 20, 2021

Here’s a look at the small crowd as Trump left the White House to board Marine One, before heading to Joint Base Andrews for his farewell ceremony.

President Donald Trump has walked out of the White House for the last time as the 45th commander in chief, telling a small crowd gathered on the lawn, "It has been a great honor, the honor of a lifetime." https://t.co/JZP4dO3aXG pic.twitter.com/MTUkTl47L0 — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) January 20, 2021

At Joint Base Andrews, Trump’s sendoff ceremony was similar to his rallies in some ways. He left with the YMCA song playing, and Don’t Stop Believin’ played before he began his speech.

OMG they're blasting "Don't Stop Believin'" ahead of Trump's speech at Joint Base Andrews pic.twitter.com/e2EebQ4sE6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021

He told the group: “We’ve left it all — as the athletes would say — we left it all on the field. In a month when we’re sitting in Florida, we can’t look at each other and say, ‘Well, only if we worked a little bit harder.'”

Here’s another photo from Joint Base Andrews.

Crowd has begun to gather for Trump departure ceremony. Some familiar and infamous faces from Trump era on hand. pic.twitter.com/EyDnbJlaDL — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 20, 2021

The Crowd Was Likely Trump’s Smallest of His Presidency

Jim Acosta of CNN reported that this was the smallest crowd size in Trump’s presidency.

Definitely the smallest crowd size of the Trump presidency at the departure ceremony. pic.twitter.com/xYSi6YZUcH — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 20, 2021

Acosta also estimated about 200 people were at the sendoff.

Jim @Acosta is at JBA awaiting Trumps. President is not going to be happy with crowd size.. maybe 200 people. — lisa mirando (@LisaMirandoCNN) January 20, 2021

Trump took time to thank his family too, saying: “People have no idea how hard this family works. And they work for you. They could have had a much easier life. They did a fantastic job and I’d just like to thank all of you, every one.”

He also gave a thank you to his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, saying: “Our first lady has been a woman of great grace, beauty and dignity, and so popular, so popular with the people.”

After departing the White House, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spoke to a crowd of supporters at Joint Base Andrews. "This has been an incredible four years. We've accomplished so much together." Follow #InaugurationDay coverage here: https://t.co/Rm4ec6gzgW pic.twitter.com/evuuhTnvTS — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) January 20, 2021

Melania Trump addressed the crowd also, telling them, “Being your First Lady was my greatest honor.”

MELANIA: "Being your First Lady was my greatest honor." pic.twitter.com/wehpsBoK27 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 20, 2021

Trump told the crowd: “Have a good life, we will see you soon.”

Weijia Jiang of CBS News shared on Twitter that Trump’s prepared speech was going ot have him mention Biden and Harris by name, but he did not.

These are the prepared remarks we received before Trump’s speech. He was planning to mention @PresElectBiden and @KamalaHarris by name and even wish them well, but he did not. In fact, his actual speech was completely off this script: pic.twitter.com/LBODyeQG7E — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) January 20, 2021

But he also told the crowd that they intended to return in some way.

TRUMP'S FINAL REMARKS: Trump bids the nation farewell during his final speech. While speaking to the crowd, @POTUS said "we will be back in some form." pic.twitter.com/pUAMAZoBkG — KMOV (@KMOV) January 20, 2021

“We will be back in some form,” he shared.

