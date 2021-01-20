How Many Were at Trump’s Departure from the White House? See Crowd Photos

How Many Were at Trump’s Departure from the White House? See Crowd Photos

Getty Trump's sendoff.

President Donald Trump left the White House early on Wednesday morning before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, marking one of the few times a sitting President has not attended the incoming President’s swearing-in ceremony. A small crowd of people waited for Trump to send him off at the White House and then at Joint Base Andrews. Here’s a look at how many people were there, along with crowd size photos.

About 200 to 300 People Said Goodbye to Trump

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews before leaving.

A small crowd was present for Trump’s sendoff from the White House. He is expected to see another group waiting for his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that a crowd of about 200 to 300 said goodbye to Trump at Joint Base Andrews. Independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager also tweeted that there were a couple of hundred people at the send-off.

Here’s a look at the small crowd as Trump left the White House to board Marine One, before heading to Joint Base Andrews for his farewell ceremony.

At Joint Base Andrews, Trump’s sendoff ceremony was similar to his rallies in some ways. He left with the YMCA song playing, and Don’t Stop Believin’ played before he began his speech.

He told the group: “We’ve left it all — as the athletes would say — we left it all on the field. In a month when we’re sitting in Florida, we can’t look at each other and say, ‘Well, only if we worked a little bit harder.'”

Here’s another photo from Joint Base Andrews.

The Crowd Was Likely Trump’s Smallest of His Presidency

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks to his supporters.

Jim Acosta of CNN reported that this was the smallest crowd size in Trump’s presidency.

Acosta also estimated about 200 people were at the sendoff.

Trump took time to thank his family too, saying: “People have no idea how hard this family works. And they work for you. They could have had a much easier life. They did a fantastic job and I’d just like to thank all of you, every one.”

He also gave a thank you to his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, saying: “Our first lady has been a woman of great grace, beauty and dignity, and so popular, so popular with the people.”

Melania Trump addressed the crowd also, telling them, “Being your First Lady was my greatest honor.”

Trump told the crowd: “Have a good life, we will see you soon.”

Weijia Jiang of CBS News shared on Twitter that Trump’s prepared speech was going ot have him mention Biden and Harris by name, but he did not.

But he also told the crowd that they intended to return in some way.

“We will be back in some form,” he shared.

