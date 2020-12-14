No, Trump Didn’t Win Nevada: Republicans Cast ‘Symbolic’ Electoral Vote

No, Trump Didn’t Win Nevada: Republicans Cast ‘Symbolic’ Electoral Vote

  • Shares
  • Updated

Getty U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House, on December 12, 2020.

Some conservative news sites are sharing that President Donald Trump just won Nevada and the electors flipped for him. But this isn’t accurate. What actually happened was a slate of Republican electors cast their vote for Trump, but those votes were only symbolic. They won’t count in the Electoral College since President-elect Joe Biden won Nevada and Nevada law notes that the electoral votes are granted in a winner-takes-all manner.

Here’s what you need to know about what happened in Nevada.

A Slate of Republican Electors Voted for Trump, But Those Aren’t Official Electoral Votes

A slate of Republican “alternate” electors cast their votes for Trump, while some conservative news sources presented the event as Nevada giving its electoral votes to Trump. You can see one video example below.

🔴 LIVE: BREAKING Nevada GOP ELECTORS CAST VOTES FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP!!December 14, 2020: Watch LIVE as the Nevada GOP make a special announcement from Carson City regarding the 2020 election Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHqC-yWZ1kri4YzwRSt6RGQ/join 🔴 Subscribe to RSBN for more LIVE streams and Breaking NEWS: http://bit.ly/2gDGbkh 🔴 Donate to RSBN and help keep us on the air: http://rsbn.tv/donate 🔴 Follow…2020-12-14T19:49:23Z

But in truth, those votes won’t be counted in the Electoral College. If Trump had won Nevada, then a slate of Republican electors would have been able to cast official votes for him. But since he did not win, the official electoral votes were cast by a slate of Democratic electors today.

These “alternate” Republican electors gave six electoral votes to Trump that are not official.

Some people are saying this means Nevada voted for Trump, but that’s not accurate.

The event was more of a symbolic vote. Some are hoping that Vice President Mike Pence will choose the unofficial slate of electors over the official slate. However, the votes are counted in a Joint Session of Congress, and then after they are counted, the President of the Senate (Pence) announces the winner.

Nevada has rules in place that don’t allow electors to go faithless. Although no penalties are incurred by faithless electors, a faithless vote is canceled and the elector is replaced.

In this case, however, the Republican votes weren’t even cast by official electors who went faithless. Rather, these were more symbolic votes.

Nevada’s official electoral votes went to Biden, KOLO TV reported.

Nevada's 2020 Electoral College Meeting2020-12-14T15:49:03Z

The electors met virtually via Zoom after the courts denied lawsuits challenging Nevada’s election results.

Republicans in Pennsylvania & Georgia Also Cast ‘Unofficial’ Electoral Votes

Republicans in Pennsylvania and Georgia also cast unofficial electoral votes.

The GOP chair said that in Georgia, they selected their own electors in order to preserve Trump’s lawsuit, Richard Elliot of WSB-TV reported.

On Fox & Friends, Stephen Miller said that an “alternative” group of electors would be voting today in some states and sending those results to Congress.

However, the alternate electors’ votes won’t be counted.

The deadline for the President of the Senate to receive the ballots is December 23. The ballots are then counted by Congress in a joint session on January 6, 2021. The joint session will meet at 1 p.m. and the Vice President will open the certificates. When the votes are counted, the tellers transmit them back to the Vice President, who then announces which person received the majority of 270 votes or more.

Read More
, ,