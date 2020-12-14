No, Trump Didn’t Win Nevada: Republicans Cast ‘Symbolic’ Electoral Vote

Some conservative news sites are sharing that President Donald Trump just won Nevada and the electors flipped for him. But this isn’t accurate. What actually happened was a slate of Republican electors cast their vote for Trump, but those votes were only symbolic. They won’t count in the Electoral College since President-elect Joe Biden won Nevada and Nevada law notes that the electoral votes are granted in a winner-takes-all manner.

Here’s what you need to know about what happened in Nevada.

A Slate of Republican Electors Voted for Trump, But Those Aren’t Official Electoral Votes

A slate of Republican “alternate” electors cast their votes for Trump, while some conservative news sources presented the event as Nevada giving its electoral votes to Trump. You can see one video example below.

🔴 LIVE: BREAKING Nevada GOP ELECTORS CAST VOTES FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP!!December 14, 2020: Watch LIVE as the Nevada GOP make a special announcement from Carson City regarding the 2020 election

But in truth, those votes won’t be counted in the Electoral College. If Trump had won Nevada, then a slate of Republican electors would have been able to cast official votes for him. But since he did not win, the official electoral votes were cast by a slate of Democratic electors today.

These “alternate” Republican electors gave six electoral votes to Trump that are not official.

🚨 BREAKING: Nevada GOP electors cast ballot for Donald J Trump declaring him winner of 6 Electoral votes in NV. — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) December 14, 2020

Some people are saying this means Nevada voted for Trump, but that’s not accurate.

Hell Yeah. #Nevada Just Voted For TRUMP!!! This is So HUGE!! pic.twitter.com/rxnHWzD0gX — 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 🇺🇸 🎸 (@Miami4Trump) December 14, 2020

The event was more of a symbolic vote. Some are hoping that Vice President Mike Pence will choose the unofficial slate of electors over the official slate. However, the votes are counted in a Joint Session of Congress, and then after they are counted, the President of the Senate (Pence) announces the winner.

Despite losing in district/state Supreme Court last week, the Trump campaign/supporters in Nevada are apparently planning to hold a symbolic vote in Carson City on Monday at noon to have Trump electors "cast" NV's 6 electoral votes for the president. pic.twitter.com/ZrtYoxk8Po — Riley Snyder (@RileySnyder) December 14, 2020

Nevada has rules in place that don’t allow electors to go faithless. Although no penalties are incurred by faithless electors, a faithless vote is canceled and the elector is replaced.

In this case, however, the Republican votes weren’t even cast by official electors who went faithless. Rather, these were more symbolic votes.

Nevada’s official electoral votes went to Biden, KOLO TV reported.

The electors met virtually via Zoom after the courts denied lawsuits challenging Nevada’s election results.

Republicans in Pennsylvania & Georgia Also Cast ‘Unofficial’ Electoral Votes

Republicans in Pennsylvania and Georgia also cast unofficial electoral votes.

#Breaking Georgia Republicans are meeting at the Cap to select their own slate of Trump electors to send to Washington even as Georgia Democrats are meeting to send the official slate of Biden electors to Congress. pic.twitter.com/TJZGjcJS57 — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 14, 2020

The GOP chair said that in Georgia, they selected their own electors in order to preserve Trump’s lawsuit, Richard Elliot of WSB-TV reported.

Georgia’s GOP Chair says they selected their own slate of electors today to preserve the Trump Campaign’s lawsuit in Fulton Superior Court. If they hadn’t, David Shafer said, the case could’ve been rendered moot. — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 14, 2020

Had we not meet today and cast our votes, the President’s pending election contest would have been effectively mooted. Our action today preserves his rights under Georgia law. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) December 14, 2020

On Fox & Friends, Stephen Miller said that an “alternative” group of electors would be voting today in some states and sending those results to Congress.

Stephen Miller on Fox & Friends says "an alternative" group of electors is also voting today: "As we speak, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we are going to send those results to Congress."pic.twitter.com/5kIkfsbOFw — Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 14, 2020

However, the alternate electors’ votes won’t be counted.

The deadline for the President of the Senate to receive the ballots is December 23. The ballots are then counted by Congress in a joint session on January 6, 2021. The joint session will meet at 1 p.m. and the Vice President will open the certificates. When the votes are counted, the tellers transmit them back to the Vice President, who then announces which person received the majority of 270 votes or more.