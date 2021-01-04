Did Trump Fart During the Georgia Secretary of State Call? [AUDIO]

Yes, there are far more important questions raised by President Donald Trump’s call with Georgia’s Republican secretary of state. In the call, Trump raised unproven claims of election irregularities, the secretary of state basically said Trump’s numbers were wrong and the claims debunked, and the president insisted they were true.

But all some people on Twitter want to know is whether the president farted.

Seriously.

That, too, is, of course, unproven.

It sounds like someone farted in the call. Trump then says “excuse me” after the apparent fart. Who farted? Who knows. Listen to the audio below and decide for yourself.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some People on Twitter Are Sure the President Farted

This is from 51mins 40secs in to the call. Donald Trump farts then says, “excuse me”. pic.twitter.com/P4d0Y6gUpW — Evan Rowe (@rowebocop) January 4, 2021

The possible farting audio is making the rounds on social media. One woman wrote, “Trump farted in that phone call at 51:40….. is this a f***ing joke? This is the @POTUS. He’s too embarrassing to function. He’s too embarrassing to be the POTUS. He’s disgusting!!!!”

“At 51 minutes and 45 seconds it sounds like Trump farted. And even though he said excuse me that should also be not cool to do on a conference call,” a man wrote.

A woman wrote, “Tell me why after listening to the trump phone call he farts twice around 51:40.”

The President’s Call is Causing Great Controversy

Audio: Trump’s full Jan. 2 call with Ga. secretary of state – The Washington Post https://t.co/dVMO2HMLXF — Gina (@ginagamblin63) January 4, 2021

The call between the president, his team, and Georgia officials is causing great controversy. “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump says at one point in the call.

The Washington Post obtained and published the full audio of the call. In it, Trump repeatedly insists that he won the Georgia presidential election, contrary to the statements of Georgia’s Republican leaders. He lists a series of alleged election irregularities. The Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger then disputes Trump facts, saying his data is not accurate. You can read the full transcript from the call here.

“I think it’s pretty clear that we won. We won very substantially in Georgia. You even see it by rally size, frankly. We’d be getting 25-30,000 people a rally and the competition would get less than 100 people. And it never made sense,” Trump says in the audio before making more specific claims.

“We have at least 2 or 3 — anywhere from 250-300,000 ballots were dropped mysteriously into the rolls. Much of that had to do with Fulton County, which hasn’t been checked. We think that if you check the signatures — a real check of the signatures going back in Fulton County you’ll find at least a couple of hundred thousand of forged signatures of people who have been forged. And we are quite sure that’s going to happen,” he says.

Raffensperger told Trump, “We believe that we do have an accurate election.” He told the president, “Mr. President, you have people that submit information and we have our people that submit information. And then it comes before the court and the court then has to make a determination. We have to stand by our numbers. We believe our numbers are right.”

