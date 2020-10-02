Does President Trump & First Lady Melania Have COVID-19 Symptoms?

Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by the president, who tweeted out their diagnosis on October 1.

Trump tweeted, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Earlier on Thursday evening, it was revealed that White House senior advisor Hope Hicks had tested positive for COVID-19. Trump and Melania Trump were tested immediately afterward since Hicks, his close aide, had traveled with the president on Air Force One to and from his debate on Tuesday.

It’s not yet known if Trump and the first lady are showing symptoms of coronavirus. But there’s a general worry for the president as he’s a high-risk patient considering his age, Trump is 74, and his weight. Melania Trump is 50.

According to the CDC, “Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing. more serious complications.”

Symptoms may not appear until two to 14 days after being infected with coronavirus, according to the CDC. While scientists are still studying the novel coronavirus, the most common symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, sore throat, congestion, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

The President’s Physician Stated That Trump & The First Lady are ‘Both Well’

Sean Conley, the president’s physician released the following letter after Trump and Melania Trump’s diagnosis was made public:

This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.

After learning of Hicks’ diagnosis, Trump tweeted, “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

MSNBC reporter Kyle Griffin tweeted, “Trump is going to be quarantining and working from the residence. A senior admin official would not tell NBC News whether the president has symptoms.”

Trump Has Canceled All In-Person Events on Friday, October 2

There’s a large amount of curiosity as to how the president plans to proceed with his regular White House duties and 2020 campaign plans. On Thursday night, NBC’s Josh Lederman tweeted. Just in from the White House: Trump has canceled his in-person events tomorrow. Instead, he’ll hold a ‘phone call on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors,’ a group that now ostensibly includes himself.”

As of October 1, there have been more than 200,000 deaths in America from coronavirus since the end of February, as reported by NBC News.

