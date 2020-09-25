Report: Trump to Announce Amy Coney Barrett to Replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CNN reported late Friday afternoon that President Donald Trump will announce Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Citing multiple high-level Republican sources with knowledge of the process, the network said that, although Trump still has time to change his mind before the announcement, which is slated for Saturday afternoon, September 26, at least one source told them, “the machinery is in motion.”

Trump was at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, Friday afternoon, where he made no indication as to his pick.

Trump Has Vowed His Nominee Will Be a Woman & Barrett Has Been the Most Likely Choice, Per Multiple Reports

I will be announcing my Supreme Court Nominee on Saturday, at the White House! Exact time TBA. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2020

Trump vowed at a Fayettesville, North Carolina, rally last weekend that his nominee would be a woman, the Guardian reported.

“I will be putting forth a nominee next week. It will be a woman,” Trump said. “I think it should be a woman because I actually like women much more than men.”

At the top of Trump’s shortlist of nominees is Barrett, 48.

CNN reported that she was Trump’s top choice all week, and is the only nominee known to have met with the president. Trump and Barrett met already in the run-up to Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, the outlet added.

Barrett has sat on the U.S. Court of Appeals, 7th District, since October 2017 and has taught law at Notre Dame Law School since 2002, according to her faculty profile at Notre Dame.

Barrett is a practicing Catholic and strongly anti-abortion. Democrats have publicly expressed fear that she could help push to roll back abortion and women’s rights — issues Ginsburg fought for throughout her life. Her originalist approach to the Constitution also has worried liberal lawmakers, the Associated Press reported.

Trump plans to announce his nominee on Saturday, September 26. The exact time is still to be announced.

