Stimulus 2: Trump Now Says He Would ‘Immediately’ OK Standalone Bill for $1,200 Checks

President Donald Trump late on Tuesday night, and after announcing he was walking away from coronavirus stimulus talks, signaled that he was willing to “immediately” sign a standalone bill that simply sent $1,200 checks to Americans.

Via tweet, Trump told Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that if he was sent a bill only for another round of stimulus checks, he would sign it.

After Taking Considerable Heat for Ending Talks on a Stimulus Package, Trump Tweeted That He Was Open to Checks Only

If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Trump appeared to dash many Americans hopes of another round of checks to help out during the health crisis that has also jeopardized many businesses and families’ financial futures on Tuesday when he announced that any negotiations on a second stimulus package would have to wait until after the election.

Pelosi said that Trump had “showed his true colors” earlier, when he said he was instructing his representatives to withdraw from any stimulus negotiations and focus on the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell had just told the National Association for Business Economics that Congress needed to pass a “robust” stimulus package immediately or risk a rash of bankruptcies and insolvencies, USA Today reported.

The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all took dives of more than 1% after Trump’s announcement Tuesday afternoon, CNN reported.

However, around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Trump signaled he would sign off on a bill that just provided for stimulus checks.

“If I am sent a [standalone] bill for stimulus checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people immediately,” Trump said. “I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening, Nancy?”

Although Trump tagged Pelosi, she did not immediately issue a response via Twitter.

