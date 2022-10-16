Tyrese Maxey Shares Heart-Warming Joel Embiid Story

It feels pretty universal that the two fan-favorites of the Philadelphia 76ers are Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. In addition to their impressive on-court talents, each player possesses a youthful joy that is refreshing to see. While Maxey has made his way into the public eye fairly regularly, most recently by making a tour of each of the Philly sports stadiums, Embiid tends to keep to himself much more. During an interview with Lauren Rosen, the Sixers team reporter, Maxey gave a window into the fun-loving personality of Embiid off the court.

It was very cool to hear about Embiid taking time out of his day to talk about video games and everything else with Maxey’s young cousin. It is clear the young guard is extremely appreciative of the superstar taking time out of his day and shows how both of these Sixers’ standouts has their heart in the right place.

Embiid and Maxey’s Relationship

The growth in the relationship between Embiid and Embiid was accelerated last season. Due to Ben Simmons’ decision to hold out, Maxey was thrust into the starting lineup and flourished into the opportunity. The 21-year-old saw a great deal of responsibility thrown onto his plate and handled it in stride.

The two-man unit of Maxey and Embiid outscored opponents by seven points per 100 possessions last year during the regular season. This sunk to just a +3.8 point differential per 100 possession in the regular season but was still a positive factor.

More of the Tyrese Maxey-Joel Embiid two man game, please pic.twitter.com/B2CeCEqoaY — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) December 12, 2021

Maxey’s ability to get downhill with his eye-popping pace makes him a unique pairing with Embiid. When thinking of his best two-man partners throughout the years (JJ Redick, Seth Curry, etc.) typically shooting is the factor that makes it so dangerous. While Maxey also shot the ball at a 42.7% rate on three-pointers last season, his ability to blow past defenders with his speed provides a whole new element. Embiid and Maxey have played just two seasons together and have plenty of time to further develop this chemistry, but the early signs are intriguing both on and off the court.

Maxey’s Importance to Sixers

It is difficult to expect more from Maxey this season considering the massive step forward he took last year. The Kentucky product averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.2 rebounds while finishing the season third in three-point percentage in just his second season in the NBA. He has grown from a feel-good fan favorite to a crucial part of the Sixers’ offense at a rapid rate.

Joel Embiid on passing the ball to Tyrese Maxey with the shot-clock expiring: “I saw him like, and that’s why I passed it.” Tyrese: “I appreciate that!” Joel: “I’m a good teammate!” pic.twitter.com/PaugdyftxN — Sergen Hasan Kumaş (@sergenkumas) February 27, 2022

While a great deal of pressure has been thrust onto the shoulders of James Harden, there is a real chance that Maxey’s continued development may be the bigger storyline. Harden’s ability to set up teammates and run the offense allows Maxey more freedom to add his own offense. Following Harden’s arrival in Philadelphia last season, Maxey saw his stats increase from 16.9 points per game and shooting 39.0% on three-pointers to 18.7 points per game and connecting on 48.0% of his long-range attempts.

The young guard has flashed added muscle and more polished play to start the preseason which has only provided more fuel for the lofty expectations. Sixers fans do not have to wait much longer to see the new additions to Maxey’s game as the season is set to tip off on Tuesday. The team will face a tough challenge out of the gates as they will face off with defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics in the NBA opener.