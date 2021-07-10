How to Watch USA vs Canada U19 Basketball

Team USA will meet Canada in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup semifinals on Saturday in Riga, Latvia.

If you live in the US, the game (11 a.m. ET start time) won't be televised anywhere, but you can watch USA vs Canada (and the final on Sunday) live on ESPN+

USA vs Canada U-19 Preview

Team USA pounded Senegal 88-58 in the quarterfinals on Friday, leading by 18 through one quarter.

“I thought we played really good to start the game in the first quarter and thought we had tremendous passing,” USA head coach Jamie Dixon of TCU said, according to the official USA Basketball website. “The press was good for us early, and they (Senegal) kept coming at us. I’ve got to give them respect. They battled, they kept playing and they killed us on the boards.”

No American logged more than 23 minutes. Purdue guard Jaden Ivey led Team USA with 12 points, including the team’s last 6, in just 17 minutes on the floor. He added 4 assists and a steal.

Gonzaga-bound big man Chet Holmgren scored 10 points and led all participants with 2 blocks. His 4 assists tied for a team high.

“Just to come out here and compete, it feels great,” Ivey said, per the USA Basketball site. “I just love my teammates, and we just all have fun. That’s the most important thing. We just play together, and that is what we did out here today.”

Ivey is leading Team USA with 13.6 points per game through five tournament games, despite averaging just 16.8 minutes per contest.

“I have a ton of confidence in myself, and I know what I can put out there on the floor,” the South Bend, IN, native said, per the USA Basketball site. “I know I can dish the ball, rebound, and do whatever the team needs me to do. Scoring the ball, that’s something I have been working on my whole life. I am trying to be more of a leader, be more vocal on the court and just play together. I just really have fun playing this game, and I love it.”

Canada had a tougher time finding the semifinals, edging Spain 81-77 earlier the same day behind a game-high 25 points from Michigan-bound forward Caleb Houstan. He scored 11 in the fourth quarter, when his side outscored the Spaniards 23-18.

“Every team in this tournament is tough, you can’t look past any team,” Canadian center Zach Edey said, according to the CBC. “We need to remember that. We just need to lock in every game.”

Edey, Ivey’s teammate at Purdue, added 24 points to go with 15 rebounds and 4 blocks, both game highs.

“Going to Zach early in the second half really spaced it out for the guards and wings,” Houstan said, per the CBC. “He was killing it all game.”

