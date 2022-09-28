Usurp Meaning & Definition: September 28, 2022

If you solved today’s Wordle, or made an attempt and failed, you may be wondering about the meaning and definition of today’s answer. Don’t read on if you don’t want hints and spoilers for the Wordle September 28, 2022, Wordle 466.

The answer is “usurp,” and many people who were working on the puzzle were looking for a dictionary after trying their hand at the puzzle.

So what does “usurp” mean? According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, “usurp” means “to seize and hold (office, place, functions, powers, etc.) in possession by force or without right.”

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Usurp’ Means to Take Authority By Force, Such as ‘Usurping the Throne’

Wordle 466 6/6 ⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜

🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨

🟨⬜🟩⬜⬜

🟨⬜🟩🟨⬜

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🫡🫡 lucked up on that one — Ser Ghosct of House Petty (@ghosct) September 28, 2022

The Merriam-Webster dictionary says that “usurp” is a transitive verb which can mean “to seize and hold (office, place, functions, powers, etc.) in possession by force or without right,” such as “usurp a throne,” “to take or make use of without right,” such as “usurped the rights to her life story,” or “to take the place of by or as if by force,” such as “must not let stock responses based on inherited prejudice usurp careful judgment.”

“Usurp” can also be an intransitive verb with the definition, “to seize or exercise authority or possession wrongfully.”

The dictionary says:

Usurp was borrowed into English in the 14th century from the Anglo-French word usorper, which in turn derives from the Latin verb usurpare, meaning “to take possession of without a legal claim.” Usurpare itself was formed by combining usu (a form of usus, meaning “use”) and rapere (“to seize”). Other descendants of rapere in English include rapacious (“given to seizing or extorting what is coveted”), rapine (“the seizing and carrying away of things by force”), rapt (the earliest sense of which is “lifted up and carried away”), and ravish (one meaning of which is “to seize and take away by violence”).

The Last Wordle to Leave Players Scratching Their Heads Was on September 19 With ‘Trice’

11% of Wordle Players Could Not Solve Wordle 457 With the Answer: “Trice”

#Wordle 457 2022-09-19

35,050 results found on Twitter.

3,430 hard mode players. 1: 0%

2: 🟩 5%

3: 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 24%

4: 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 25%

5: 🟩🟩🟩🟩 18%

6: 🟩🟩🟩🟩 17%

X: 🟩🟩🟩 11%#Wordle457 — Wordle Stats (@WordleStats) September 20, 2022

If you were stumped two days ago on Wordle 457 Monday, September 19, 2022, it may not have been a simple case of the Mondays. According to the Twitter page, Wordle Stats, 11% of players who submitted their results could not solve the puzzle that day.

Many people were unfamiliar with the word that answered the puzzle: trice, meaning “in a brief span of time.” It is used as a noun in the phrase, “in a trice,” according to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary. It can also be used as a verb meaning “to haul up or in and lash or secure (something, such as a sail) with a small rope.” Something can also be triced, or, if you are hauling and securing something right now, you might be tricing.

Both definitions of the word trace their roots back to the 15th Century, the dictionary says.

On September 19, the self-reported data published by Wordle Stats says that no one solved the puzzle on the first guess, 5% solved it on the second guess, 24% solved it on their third guess, 25% solved it on their fourth guess, 18% solved it on their fifth guess, 17% solved it on their final guess and the remaining 11% were unable to solve the puzzle.

One person responded to the post, saying, “This can’t possibly be right. I thought this one might be worse than 9/17, #454! Everyone is talking about how no one knows that word, as indicated here” and shared a hashtag with people saying they could not solve the puzzle.

READ NEXT: Trice Meaning: Wordle Leaves Players Searching for Dictionary Definition

