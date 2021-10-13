Vicente Fernandez Health Update: Is He Dead or Alive?

Vicente Fernandez is a beloved Mexican ranchero singer whose health has sparked false death hoax rumors.

However, although Fernandez is alive, not dead, his health remains concerning. According to NPR, as of October 13, 2021, Fernandez remained hospitalized, where he is recovering from injuries he suffered in a fall at his Mexican home.

According to NPR, Fernandez is known as El Reyhttps://www.facebook.com/VicenteFernandezOficial, “the king of Mexican music, the country’s greatest living singer.” As a result, he has legions of fans who are concerns about his health.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fernandez Is Stable & ‘Interacting With Family’

Fernandez’s official Facebook page has been sharing updates on his health. He has more than 11 million followers there. However, the most recent post was on September 14, 2021. “We are still very grateful for your support 🙏🏻” it read.

The family has also shared updates on Fernandez’s official Instagram page. A translation reads from October 12, 2021, “His family has been by his side in this process of illness since his hospital admission, which has limited his quality of life and is now continuously dependent on specialized health care. Due to the type of disease and sequelae presented so far, he has been kept in a stationary state with a slow progression and therefore shows no significant changes in his state of health.”

It continues, “He is currently stable, awake, conscious and interacting with his family at the time of his visit” but “is very dependent on ventilation through a tracheostomy, his respiratory effort is still weak. “His family, friends, and medical team thank all the people and the media for their understanding that this process of recovery at this stage of his life and current medical condition will be a very slow process.”

According to Hola!, Fernandez’s fall came two months ago and “caused trauma to his cervical spine.” In the most recent update, the family confirmed that he was very much alive and was “currently stable, awake, conscious, and interacting with family,” Hola! reported on October 13, 2021.

However, the site reported that there is “slow progression” in his recovery.

Fernandez’s Son Has Denied That His Father Is Brain Dead

Fernandez’s son has denied rumors that circulated that his father is brain dead. His son said of the false media reports that it is “very sad to make up this type of news.”

According to Mundo Hispanico, the false report derived from Mexican magazine TvNotas which “released a news item in which they reported that a close friend of the Fernández dynasty had said that Don Chente had been declared brain dead and that the doctors ‘could no longer do anything to save him.'”

His son has told the media that’s not true.

@VicenteFdzJr visitó a su padre en el Hospital de Guadalajara y a su salida habló en exclusiva con @TvsEspectaculos e invitó a la revista a que demuestren lo publicado sobre la supuesta muerte cerebral de su padre @_VicenteFdez #CoberturaTelevisaEspectáculos #VicenteFernández pic.twitter.com/icN5QfLkLv — TelevisaEspectáculos (@TvsEspectaculos) October 13, 2021

According to his website biography, Fernandez, “in a career spanning five decades,” has been “awarded every honor and accolade in the entertainment world and beyond. He has won Grammys and Premio Lo Nuestro awards. He’s regularly topped the charts in Billboard and has been recognized with lifetime achievement awards, hall of fame honors and even a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.”

The website continues, “Many considered Fernández to be Mexico’s fourth gallo, or singing rooster.” His music is rooted in culture, “coupling an operatic range with a deep understanding of ranchera music’s rural roots,” the website says. He is 81-years-old.

