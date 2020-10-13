Voter Registration Down Statewide in Virginia After Wire ‘Accidentally’ Cut

Voter registration went down statewide in Virginia on Tuesday, the last day to register to vote before Election Day, the state Department of Elections reported. The state board attributed the problem to a fiber that was cut near the state’s data center and claimed it was accidental.

However, the problem threw election operations into serious disarray and sparked panic online, with hundreds of people asking a question that quickly began to trend on Twitter: “How do you ‘accidentally’ do something like this?”

Here’s what you need to know:

Local News Reported the Issue at 10:30 a.m., Sparking Panic Online

#BREAKING; An accidentally cut cable has caused the entire Virginia voter registration online system to go down on the last day to register to vote before election day. Here's what we know so far ⬇️https://t.co/9Ho2f2NZia — WUSA9 (@wusa9) October 13, 2020

The entire voter registration system went down Tuesday morning, local CBS affiliate WUSA 9 reported.

The fiber or cable was cut near Route 10 in Chester, the outlet added. It was unclear how it came to be cut or if police or federal authorities were investigating.

This morning we were alerted by VITA that a fiber cut near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center was impacting data circuits and VPN connectivity for multiple agencies. This has affected the citizen portal along w/ registrar’s offices. — VA Dept of Elections (@vaELECT) October 13, 2020

“This morning we were alerted by VITA that a fiber cut near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center was impacting data circuits and VPN connectivity for multiple agencies,” the Department of Elections said. “This has affected the citizen portal along with registrar’s offices.”

The Department of Elections added that they had technicians on site trying to repair the cut cable.

Many online found themselves asking the same questions, given recent concerns over voter disenfranchisement, long poll lines and unfounded claims by President Trump of widespread vote-by-mail fraud.

how you “accidentally” do something like this…. https://t.co/ztzebsURGD — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) October 13, 2020

“These are not coincidental,” actress and activist Sophia Bush said. “This is voter suppression.”

“Accidentally cut?” Remember what just happened in Florida? These are not coincidental. This is voter suppression. https://t.co/ctP8m5UcKf — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 13, 2020

Heavy reached out to the Department of Elections for comment and to see if authorities were investigating, but they declined to comment further than their original release.

