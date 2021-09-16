WATCH: Newsmax Anchor Cuts Off Veteran for Blaming Trump for Afghanistan

A Newsmax anchor angrily cut off a veteran he was interviewing when the veteran started talking about former President Donald Trump being partially responsible for Afghanistan. The anchor, Grant Stinchfield, yelled, “Cut him off!” He then said about Joe Saboe, the veteran he was interviewing: “You’re not gonna blame this on President Trump on my show.” You can see the moment and learn more about what happened below.

The News Anchor Yelled ‘Cut Him Off!’

During the interview, the Newsmax anchor angrily cut off the veteran when he talked about Trump’s role in Afghanistan. You can see the video below, shared on Twitter by Jason Campbell.

Watch Newsmax host cut the feed and scream at a veteran guest for offering a mild critique of Trump pic.twitter.com/xozk1f5kzH — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) September 16, 2021

The anchor said, “I can tell you this. This didn’t happen under President Trump. And I know there’s a lot of people on the left that want to try to blame President Trump. He wanted out of Afghanistan real bad. He was real frustrated not being able to get out. But he didn’t pull out because he knew this would happen. In fact, we all did. I called it on this program. My 12-year-old son knew about it. And so I’ve got Americans there that are stuck. To me that’s a hostage situation. But Joe I appreciate your work to get them out, I really do, and I wish you all…”

At that point, Saboe interrupted him to try to speak a few additional words.

Saboe said, “With due respect, Grant, I mean veterans — I being one, right — and our friends are over there. We follow this closely from multiple administrations and we know that Trump’s administration’s efforts here were clearly weak. That they were trying to limit the number of people that would get out. There were some coordination problems…”

At that point, it’s hard to hear what Saboe is saying because Stinchfield cuts him off and says that he’s low on time.

Then the camera shifts back fully to Stinchfield, who says:

Cut him off please. Cut him off now! Cut him off now! You’re not gonna blame this on President Trump on my show. That’s not happening. Now I appreciate the work that you’re doing. God bless you for being a veteran. God bless you for trying to get Americans out. But don’t come on this program and take the talking points to the left and blame President Trump. That’s not helping anybody. The Biden administration screwed this up from the very start. You know it, I know it, the country knows it. And you call them ‘not hostages.’ I don’t know how you don’t call them hostages. They’re stuck in Afghanistan with a country overrun with terrorists that are willing to kill them all. I’m mad about that, man. I really am.

Saboe Is a Veteran Who Served in Iraq

Saboe is a veteran who served in Iraq, CBS Denver reported. He served in Mosul with the Army and has been leading efforts to help get Americans out of Afghanistan. He refers to his team that’s helping people get out of Afghanistan as “Team America.”

“We could have left without allowing this to happen,” he told CBS Denver. “We could have withdrawn without allowing it to go down exactly like this.”

He said Afghanistan has been handled poorly both now and in the past. He told CBS Denver: “I would levy the same charge at every president that has preceded him in managing this conflict.”

