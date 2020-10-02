Zara Rahim, Former Hillary Clinton Official, Accused of Hoping Trump Dies

Zara Rahim, the former national spokesperson for Hillary Clinton, is accused of writing a now deleted tweet that hoped for the death of President Donald Trump.

On October 2, Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The president, 74, is experiencing mild symptoms, including fatigue and a low-grade fever, NBC News reported. Most people who get COVID-19 don’t die, but Trump’s age and weight are risk factors. Rahim has since privatized her Twitter account, so the tweet could not be independently verified. The President has now been taken to Walter Reed Medical Center as a precautionary measure.

The tweet purportedly read, “It’s been against my moral identity to tweet this for the past four years, but, I hope he dies.” It was made at 1:48 a.m. on October 2, which was shortly after the president confirmed the news on his Twitter page. She’s also accused of writing, “This f*cking rules.”

She also wrote, according to the screenshots: “I feel free,” and “And before y’all say anything I said tweet not say.”

Rahim Has Held Major Communications Positions for Hillary Clinton & Barack Obama

Former Clinton spokeswoman and Obama staffer Zara Rahim has locked her account after tweeting (and deleting) that she hopes Donald Trump dies of Covid-19 https://t.co/BGPQugfHR4 pic.twitter.com/fmATphhHwQ — Tony Diver (@Tony_Diver) October 2, 2020

On LinkedIn, Rahim described herself as a self-employed consultant based in New York. She was previously head of Strategic Communications for The Wing in New York and Director of Communications for Vogue Magazine in New York City.

Before that, she was “national spokeswoman” for Hillary for America, a position she held from June through November 2016.

She also served as public policy and communications worker for Uber, and she worked in the Office of Digital Strategy for th

e Barack Obama administration, listing the location as “executive office of the President, The White House.” That position lasted from July 2013 to January 2014.

In addition, she served in a public affairs position for the Office of Mayor Buckhorn in the City of Tampa from January to July 2013. She was also digital content director for Obama for America from December 2011 through November 2012 and worked as a social business fellow for the Yunus Centre in Bangladesh.

Rahim’s Twitter page says she’s best in New York and declares, “‘knuck if you buck’ enthusiast. @barackobama, @hillaryclinton, @voguemagazine

alumna. thoughts are my own and my mother’s. she/hers.”

In 2017, Saint Peters blog wrote a profile on Rahim, saying she “entered politics with a passion for women’s issues, poverty and development — all of which were influenced by her family’s experience emigrating from Bangladesh in the 1980s. ” The story says she was moved by hearing Sen. Barack Obama speak for the first time, “got goose bumps, drove to a field office to volunteer, and the rest is history.”

She told the site, “I entered politics because … my passion for women’s issues, poverty, and development is directly influenced by my family’s experience emigrating from Bangladesh in the 1980s.”

Outrage Erupted Over the Comments

She tried to delete her horrible tweet but @ZaraRahim is a communications person so she knows, the internet is forever. After finding out Trump had coronavirus, the former Obama WH staffer and Clinton National Spokeswoman tweeted "I hope he dies". pic.twitter.com/ZQ9cRjb7P7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 2, 2020

Piers Morgan, the journalist and commentator, wrote on Twitter, “Shocking & shameful. This now deleted tweet was the reaction to President Trump testing positive for Covid-19 from @ZaraRahim – former Obama White House staffer and Hillary Clinton’s former 2016 National Spokeswoman.”

Tony Diver, a journalist with Telegraph, wrote on Twitter, “Former Clinton spokeswoman and Obama staffer Zara Rahim has locked her account after tweeting (and deleting) that she hopes Donald Trump dies of Covid-19 ”

Zara Rahim, Clinton’s former spokesperson said she hopes President Trump dies from COVID-19. This is a clear violation of Twitter’s policies. She should be suspended immediately. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 2, 2020

Does @ZaraRahim still have a job or nah? If a conservative said something like that about Obama, they would have been fired immediately. — samanthamarika (@samanthamarika1) October 2, 2020

Sean Conley, Trump’s doctor, said in a statement, “The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”