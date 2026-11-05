New York Yankees Trade Idea Offloads 2 Prospects for Athletics’ Shea Langeliers

Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers is emerging as a top trade candidate in Major League Baseball, and the New York Yankees are an obvious suitor for his services.

While the Athletics haven’t openly said they are fielding offers on Langeliers, the trade rumors stem from the organization potentially overhauling its roster ahead of its move to Las Vegas.

Many core players on the Athletics are under long-term contracts. Still, Langeliers has not inked a contract yet, and he certainly deserves it given his production, which has led to speculation about his trade status.

Recently, Langeliers name popped up in a trade rumor by FanSided.com, with the Yankees standing out as a potential landing spot.

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What Could Yankees-Athletics Trade for Shea Langeliers Look Like?

FanSided.com’s Chris Landers recently ran a rumors piece of several notable trade predictions, and the MLB writer named Langeliers as a top trade candidate and also noted the Yankees as a landing spot:

“The Yankees desperately need one more impact bat and a righty partner for Austin Wells; why not kill two birds with one stone? They also have tons of homegrown arms the A’s would likely have interest in. If a big swing for an infielder doesn’t materialize, this would be a nice pivot.”

Landers notes that the Yankees have a ton of homegrown arms, so in a potential trade with the Athletics, New York could offer 2 pitching prospects, LHP Kyle Carr and RHP Cade Smith, in a deal to land Langeliers.

It’s obvious that the Athletics need pitching help within their organization, and trading Langeliers could be their ticket to acquiring those arms.

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