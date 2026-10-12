Atlanta Braves Trade Idea Lands Angels’ 85-Home Run Infielder for 2 Prospects

Now that the Atlanta Braves season is officially over, it’s time to start thinking about how they can improve their roster ahead of the 2027 season.
While the Braves already have a very complete roster, there are still a few holes that could be patched, and one position in particular that the Braves really need to figure out is shortstop.
Atlanta faced challenges all season at shortstop whenever Mauricio Dubon was not playing up the middle, and as good as Dubon performed at SS, he fits better in left field for the Braves.
The good news for the Braves is that there are a handful of trade candidates this offseason that could slot in at shortstop if the Braves are to make a big splash.
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Braves Trade Pitch Lands Angels’ Zach Neto for 2 Prospects
Here is a hypothetical trade package for the Atlanta Braves to think about in order to land Los Angeles Angels infielder Zach Neto:
- Braves receive: SS Zach Neto
- Angels receive: SS Alex Lodise, RHP Blake Burkhalter
In this trade package, the Braves would have to let go of two top-15 prospects to acquire a premier slugging infielder in Zach Neto.
Speaking to Lodise and Burkhalter really quickly, Burkhalter is the Braves’ No. 15 prospect, and he briefly made his MLB debut this season (one appearance).
As for Lodise, the Braves may be more hesitant to move him, but in order to land Neto, the Angels would likely ask for some sort of infielder replacement, and Lodise could be the player in the Braves’ farm system that the front office is willing to move on from.
Recently, BR.com’s Joel Reuter named Zach Neto as the No. 4 trade candidate this offseason:
“With three straight seasons of 20 home runs, 20 steals and 5.0 WAR, Zach Neto has developed into one of the best all-around shortstops in baseball, but he rarely gets the attention he deserves playing for a franchise that has banked 11 consecutive losing seasons. The Angels took a step toward retooling at the deadline by trading some controllable pieces, including José Soriano, Jo Adell and Ryan Zeferjahn, but they held onto their two most valuable trade chips in Neto and left-hander Reid Detmers.”
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Looking at Shortstop Zach Neto’s Career
The Atlanta Braves were loosely tied to Zach Neto via trade in July, but now that the need for a shortstop is even more magnified, it makes more sense for Atlanta to make a move for the power-hitting infielder.
Zach Neto has played in MLB for four seasons, and he has 85 home runs, 111 doubles, and 250 RBI across 524 games.
His game comes with a lot of swing-and-miss, but Neto’s production and run-producing ability are undeniable, and after four years of losing seasons with Neto, the Angels may finally come to their senses this offseason and just go ahead and trade him.
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Atlanta Braves Trade Idea Lands Angels’ 85-Home Run Infielder for 2 Prospects