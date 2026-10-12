Atlanta Braves Trade Idea Lands Angels’ 85-Home Run Infielder for 2 Prospects

Now that the Atlanta Braves season is officially over, it’s time to start thinking about how they can improve their roster ahead of the 2027 season.

While the Braves already have a very complete roster, there are still a few holes that could be patched, and one position in particular that the Braves really need to figure out is shortstop.

Atlanta faced challenges all season at shortstop whenever Mauricio Dubon was not playing up the middle, and as good as Dubon performed at SS, he fits better in left field for the Braves.

The good news for the Braves is that there are a handful of trade candidates this offseason that could slot in at shortstop if the Braves are to make a big splash.

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Braves Trade Pitch Lands Angels’ Zach Neto for 2 Prospects

Here is a hypothetical trade package for the Atlanta Braves to think about in order to land Los Angeles Angels infielder Zach Neto:

Braves receive: SS Zach Neto

Angels receive: SS Alex Lodise, RHP Blake Burkhalter

In this trade package, the Braves would have to let go of two top-15 prospects to acquire a premier slugging infielder in Zach Neto.

Speaking to Lodise and Burkhalter really quickly, Burkhalter is the Braves’ No. 15 prospect, and he briefly made his MLB debut this season (one appearance).

As for Lodise, the Braves may be more hesitant to move him, but in order to land Neto, the Angels would likely ask for some sort of infielder replacement, and Lodise could be the player in the Braves’ farm system that the front office is willing to move on from.

Recently, BR.com’s Joel Reuter named Zach Neto as the No. 4 trade candidate this offseason: