Joe Maddon Raves About Braves Manager Walt Weiss After Game 2

Braves manager Walt Weiss is getting some high praise for the way he managed the bullpen after the Atlanta Braves‘ convincing Game 2 win over the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

In what was Atlanta’s second straight game without ace Chris Sale, Weiss, in his first season at the helm, pushed all the right buttons as the Braves held a potent Dodger offense to just two runs on two solo home runs.

Longtime Cubs manager Joe Maddon, whose bullpen management helped the Cubs finally break their 108-year World Series title curse in 2016, went on the Foul Territory show today and praised Weiss.

“I go back with this guy. I know who taught him, how he was taught, and it’s on display right now,” Maddon told longtime MLB catcher Erik Kratz.

Of course, Maddon is referring to Weiss’ longtime stint as bench coach of the Braves under Brian Snitker, and Weiss’ proximity to Snitker and his decision making surely influenced the steady hand nature of his current days as manager.

Walt Weiss Didn’t Have it Easy in Braves’ Game 2

While Game 3 figures to hopefully be pretty straightforward on the pitching side for Walt Weiss, who will look forward to watching ace Chris Sale take the bump at Truist Park, it wasn’t easy in yesterday’s Game 2.

Weiss got another strong start from Braves lefty Ray Kerr, who again held opponents scoreless in a short start after throwing 3 1/3 scoreless innings in the Braves’ clinching Game 3 win over the Phillies last week.

But perhaps the most impactful decision Weiss did was keeping his faith in 21-year-old phenom Didier Fuentes, who went 7-2 with a 2.45 ERA this season and gave up one run in two innings against the Phillies in the Wild Card.

Weiss went to Fuentes with a one-run lead in the sixth after getting through the bridge innings with Grant Holmes, Dylan Lee and Robert Suarez. If Fuentes had given up more than just a solo home run to Max Muncy, Weiss might’ve been under the ringer for keeping him in as long as he did, but Weiss gave Fuentes a fairly long leash as he retired the first 11 batters he faced.

Fuentes had thrown 47 pitches after Muncy’s ninth-inning home run, his most in a game since May 6th. Naturally, Weiss went to closer Raisel Iglesias with a one-run lead and two out to ensure the Braves had the best chance of finishing off the win. Iglesias was able to retire Josue De Paula to finish the job, but it was certainly Weiss’ steady hand and faith in Fuentes that won the Braves the game.

Weiss’ Playoff Pedigree Will Be Tested in the Series

Despite a gritty Game 2, and a Game 3 tomorrow that will feature Sale against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Weiss’ squad still faces an uphill battle to end the Dodgers’ three-peat hopes. The Dodgers are still favored at 59% according to fans on Kalshi, and the Braves will have to see Sale outduel Yamamoto in Game 3 to feel like they have a solid chance.

If Sale pitches like he did last time against Yamamoto on August 27 (complete game shutout), the Braves should be in good shape, and Weiss won’t have to push any buttons at all. But in the event he has to maneuver his way through a bullpen game, Braves fans should feel confident in who’s calling the shots.