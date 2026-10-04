Atlanta Braves Make Multiple Lineup Changes Ahead of Game 2

The Atlanta Braves are making some major changes to their lineup ahead of Game 2.

Atlanta suffered a 5-3 loss in Game 1 of the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was a frustrating loss, and the Braves are changing some things up in hopes of evening up the series.

First pitch in Game 2 is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Atlanta Braves Make Lineup Changes Ahead of Game 2

The Braves are looking to even up the series, and manager Walt Weiss is making some changes to his lineup.

Atlanta’s lineup on Sunday for Game 2 of the NLDS is as follows:

D. Baldwin C

R. Acuña Jr. RF

M. Olson 1B

O. Albies 2B

M. Harris II CF

M. Dubón SS

S. Murphy DH

A. Riley 3B

L. Thomas LF

Drake Baldwin is back at catcher after serving as the DH in Game 1, with Sean Murphy going from catcher to DH. Weiss also flipped Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies, as Albies will now be the cleanup hitter.

The other change the Braves made was Mauricio Dubon playing shortstop instead of left field, as he did in Game 1. Lane Thomas will make his first start of the series, while Ha-Seong Kim, who started Game 1, is on the bench.

Atlanta Going to Bullpen in Game 2

The Braves will use a bullpen game in Game 2, instead of starting Chris Sale.

Ray Kerr will start the game for the Braves, with Grant Holmes likely to follow. The move does come as a surprise, but Weiss said they made the decision based on how Sale is feeling.

“The deciding factor is always going to be how Chris is feeling,” Weiss said Saturday. “Now, to me it’s not that big a deal when he pitches. He’s going to pitch in this series. The Dodgers can’t win it in two. So he’s going to pitch. It really doesn’t matter when.”

Atlanta opted to give Sale more rest as the left-hander will go on Tuesday in Game 3 back home. Yet, that could be a must-win game if they lose Game 2 on Sunday.