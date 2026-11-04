6-Year MLB Player Quietly Becomes Free Agent After New York Yankees Stint

The New York Yankees have several decisions to make this offseason regarding players who are technically no longer on their roster.

As of November 2, several players who were under contract with the New York Yankees in 2026 have decided to depart from the organization.

One of those names who recently elected free agency after their stint with the Yankees is six-year veteran pitcher Eli Morgan.

Morgan, 30, signed with the Yankees in late August, but was never recalled to the big-league club.

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Eli Morgan Becomes MLB Free Agent

MiLB.com wrote (on 11/2):

“RHP Eli Morgan elected free agency.”

Morgan was released by the Kansas City Royals in August as well.

With AAA Scranton, Morgan posted an ERA of 4.09 over 11 IP (11 strikeouts).

At the MLB level in 2026 (with the Royals), Morgan boasted an ERA of 5.12 over 19.1 innings.

It will be interesting to see if the New York Yankees ink him to a minors deal to keep him as an organizational depth piece. MLB free agency is now open, so Morgan is free to sign with any of the 30 MLB clubs.

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Taking a Closer Look at Eli Morgan’s MLB Career

Eli Morgan made his MLB debut with the Cleveland Guardians in 2021.

He spent the first four seasons of his career in Cleveland before joining the Cubs (briefly) in 2025.

The 30-year-old right-hander has logged 292 total innings pitched in his career.

Over that sample size, he carries an ERA of 4.25 with 282 strikeouts.

A bugaboo in his career has been home runs allowed (51 in 292 IP).

Teams will be hesitant to bring him up to the Majors if he’s unable to keep the ball in the yard, so going forward, Morgan will have to prove that he can limit home runs in the minors before getting another MLB chance.

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