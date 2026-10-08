Detroit Tigers Former 6-Year Player Makes Sudden Decision About Future

Detroit Tigers fans, do you remember the services of Jeimer Candelario?

Candelario played six seasons with the Detroit Tigers from 2017 to 2022.

Candelario was never designated for assignment by the team he most recently played for (the Los Angeles Angels), but he has earned the right to make a sudden decision about his future in MLB.

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Jeimer Candelario Hits MLB Free Agency

According to the transactions tracker at MLB.com, 11-year MLB veteran Jeimer Candelario will test his lest in free agency.

MLBTR.com recently hit the news surrounding Candelario:

“Fresh off a 3.2-fWAR, 22-HR season divided between the the Cubs and Nationals in 2023, the Reds handed Candelario a three-year, $45MM payday in free agency. It was a regrettable move by the Reds, who released the switch-hitting Candelario in June 2025. He was only about halfway through the contract when the Reds cut ties. Candelario joined the Angels on a minor league contract last winter and played well enough in the spring to earn an Opening Day roster spot, but he didn’t last long with the Halos.”

Very quickly hitting on Candelario’s time in Detroit, he batted .243 over 590 games played (his most with any single team), and clubbed 65 home runs, 124 doubles, and posted an OPS+ of 99.

His bWAR in Detroit was 7.8 over six seasons. With all other MLB teams? Candelario has logged a bWAR of just 1.4.

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Looking at Jeimer Candelario’s MLB Career in Full

Jeimder Candelario is an 11-year MLB veteran who has played 887 games in his career.

As you can tell, he picked up the most game action with the Tigers.

Aside from the Tigers, Candelario has also played with the Chicago Cubs, Angels (aforementioned), Cincinnati Reds, and Washington Nationals.

He’s a career .236 hitter with 11o home runs, 192 doubles, and 384 RBI.

Now that he’s a free agent, Candelario may sign with any of the 30 MLB teams that will welcome his services.

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