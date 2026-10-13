Ex-Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Still a Free Agent After Release

Los Angeles Dodgers fans, do you remember the services of reliever Caleb Ferguson?

Ferguson, 30, spent the first five seasons of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he has since been bouncing around MLB.

Since departing from the Dodgers before the 2024 season, Ferguson has pitched for six MLB teams.

He was released by the St. Louis Cardinals about a month ago and has been a free agent ever since.

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Dodgers Former Pitcher Caleb Ferguson Still Looking for Job

The MLB free agency period isn’t open for major leaguers right now, so any of the 30 MLB teams looking to sign Caleb Ferguson will have to wait until November.

Now, whether any MLB club wants to acquire the services of Ferguson is a different story.

In 2026, with the Cardinals and Reds, Ferguson boasted an ERA of 5.18 over 33 innings.

With the Cardinals specifically, Ferguson allowed 8 ER in 8.1 IP.

It’s been a bit of a struggle for Ferguson to stick with a team for longer than a year since departing from the Dodgers, where he was a productive reliever.

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Taking a Quick Look at Caleb Ferguson with the Dodgers

Caleb Ferguson appeared in 201 games with the Dodgers from 2018 to 2023.

He posted an ERA of 3.43 across 207.1 total IP in five seasons, and struck out 247 batters in the process.

He was a solid piece for the Dodgers on several really good teams, and pitched during the Dodgers 2020 season, which resulted in a World Series run.

Is a reunion possible between Ferguson and LA?

It could be, but the Dodgers might be hesitant because of his age, lack of production recently, and the fact there bullpen is already filled with a handful of southpaws.

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