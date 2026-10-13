Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Major Shohei Ohtani News After Brewers Loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers are down 2-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

Milwaukee won 7-4 on Monday evening, and while the series is set to shift back to LA, the Dodgers are being outplayed drastically through the first two games of a potential seven-game series.

It will be very hard for LA to take down Milwaukee if Shohei Ohtani doesn’t get going with the bat, and in the wake of the Game Two loss, manager Dave Roberts has indicated that a major Shohei Ohtani change could be coming.

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Dodgers Considering Benching Shohei Ohtani

In a postgame report from Dave Roberts, the Dodgers are considering benching star slugger Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani has just 1 HR/RBI since August 19, and has really struggled in these MLB playoffs.

Ohtani has dealt with some injuries down the stretch of the 2026 season, which has led to struggles at the plate, but it would no doubt be a major storyline if the Dodgers bench Ohtani in the NLCS.

Speaking about Game Two, Ohtani had a few ugly at-bats, and the speculation is surrounding the Dodgers’ $700 million MVP.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about Ohtani’s power outage):

“Ohtani’s power has evaporated over the past couple months. He only had one extra-base hit, a double, in the last five games of the regular season. It has been almost two months since his last home run, when he took Ryan Feltner deep at Coors Field on August 18. Ohtani didn’t homer in his final 18 games of the regular season, only the second time in his MLB career (September 2022 being the other) that he’s gone that long without one.”

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Reactions to Shohei Ohtani News…

Here are some reactions to the recent news about Shohei Ohtani news:

Shohei Ohtani is in a major slump right now.

Manager Dave Roberts noted that a conversation is looming about Ohtani.

Game Three is in LA, set for Wednesday evening.

@JustBB_Media: “Shohei Ohtani in his last 24 games dating back to August 19th: .157/.286/.202 14 hits 0 HR | 1 RBI 36 K .488 OPS”

Dave Roberts on Shohei Ohtani “He doesn’t feel great. I think for me, it’s having a conversation with him tomorrow, kind of try to figure out what’s best for him, what’s best for us.” “I’ll have (that conversation) with him tomorrow.”

“The Dodgers completely mismanaged Shohei Ohtani’s injuries throughout the regular season. For months, the Dodgers have essentially been without the dominant version of their best player, and they have no one to blame but themselves. So reckless. Hope he finds it somehow.”

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