New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Handed Kind Message Amid Roster Speculation

One of the biggest questions the New York Yankees will have to answer this offseason is what to do with infielder Anthony Volpe and what his role is within the organization.

While it’s, of course, contingent on what happens with Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s free agency, Volpe is expected to see more reps at second base in 2027, and perhaps that could allow the Yankees’ front office to allocate funds elsewhere on the diamond.

Recently, Volpe was handed a kind message amid all the roster speculation.

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Does Anthony Volpe Deserve ‘More Grace’ By Yankees Faithful?

In a recent piece by FanSided.com’s Matthew Swigonski, the MLB writer believes that Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe deserves ‘more grace’, but that he also shouldn’t just be handed the keys to the starting 2B position.

Swigonski wrote (about Volpe):

“For some, his limited time at the position was more than enough to justify penciling Volpe in as the Yankees’ full-time second basemen next season. Perhaps we should pump the brakes just a little bit on that. With multiple options worth exploring for the Yankees this offseason, Volpe shouldn’t have locked down the job just yet. That’s not to say that Volpe couldn’t handle second base in 2027. He appeared to be more than capable of handling the role moving forward. When Jazz Chisholm Jr. went down with a hand injury in September, the Yankees turned to a Volpe to fill in at second.”

It was very clear that Anthony Volpe made a handful of adjustments at the plate in 2026, and while the results were fully indicative of ‘improvements’ (.245 average, 2 home runs, OPS+ in the 80s), Volpe did cut down on strikeouts, and had several clutch swings for the Yankees.

It’s entirely plausible that New York will have a revolving door of options at 2B next season is Jazz Chisholm walks out the door, but Volpe’s ‘grace’ may lead to way more starts.

With George Lombard Jr. at shortstop, Volpe’s days at SS are likely over, but that doesn’t mean he can’t make an impact on the roster somehow, and 2B might be that ‘way’ he does make a meaningful impact on the club.

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What Should the Yankees Do with Volpe??

There is obviously always speculation around what the Yankees should do with Volpe.

Some believe he should just stick in the minors; some believe he should be traded, and others would like to see the Yankees just cut ties with him altogether.

However, it’s fair to assume that with his play down the stretch of the 2026 season, Volpe has at least earned the right to show what he can (or perhaps can’t) do in an extended stretch of playing time.

Just remember that Anthony Volpe battled so much adversity in 2026, and it’s definitely a testament to his character that he was able to put all that behind him and produce for New York in the MLB playoffs.

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