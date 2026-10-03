Dodgers Announce Yoshinobu Yamamoto Decision Before Braves NLDS Opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers named Yoshinobu Yamamoto their National League Division Series Game 3 starter against the Atlanta Braves, setting up a Tuesday showdown at Truist Park.
Manager Dave Roberts built the playoff rotation around rest, and Atlanta’s splits against left-handers, leaving open how the rotation shakes out if the series goes the full five games.
The Dodgers confirmed Blake Snell to start Game 2 on Sunday, which pushes Yamamoto back to Tuesday, according to True Blue LA. First pitch at Truist Park for Game 3 arrives at 3 p.m. PT on Oct. 6, according to FOX Sports.
Why Dave Roberts Chose Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Game 3
“If you’re fortunate enough to keep moving on, things start to get more unpredictable. So I think that at the outset, if you can kind of line it up in such a way to giving guys ample rest, it just puts you in a better position for more options down the road,” Roberts said Friday, per True Blue LA.
Yamamoto has never started a major league game on fewer than five days’ rest, and Tuesday gives him his most fully extended break of the year, according to True Blue LA. His last regular-season outing came Sept. 23, with only a simulated game Wednesday, according to NBC Sports.
The schedule also sets him up for National League Championship Series Game 2 on Oct. 12 on five days’ rest, if Los Angeles advances. Atlanta hit .240/.300/.396 against left-handers this season, a 91 wRC+ that ranked 24th in the majors. Los Angeles opens with two left-handers, Tarik Skubal and Snell.
Location helps too. Yamamoto posted a 1.77 ERA and 2.93 FIP in 12 road starts this season, compared with 3.13 and 3.65 at home, and 14 of the 20 home runs he allowed came at Dodger Stadium.
|LOS ANGELES DODGERS — 2026 NLDS 26-MAN ROSTER
|Presented by Booking.com
|PITCHERS
|Kris Bubic
|Edwin Díaz
|Tyler Glasnow
|Edgardo Henriquez
|Evan Phillips
|Roki Sasaki
|Tanner Scott
|Tarik Skubal
|Blake Snell
|Brock Stewart
|Alex Vesia
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|DESIGNATED HITTER
|Shohei Ohtani
|INFIELDERS
|Mookie Betts
|Freddie Freeman
|Hyeseong Kim
|Max Muncy
|Miguel Rojas
|OUTFIELDERS
|Josue De Paula
|Teoscar Hernández
|Andy Pages
|Kyle Tucker
|INFIELDERS/OUTFIELDERS
|Tommy Edman
|Kiké Hernández
|CATCHERS
|Hunter Feduccia
|Will Smith
|2026 NLDS roster, Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Record Against the Braves
Yamamoto has made three career starts against Atlanta, all at Truist Park, going 1-1 with a 0.55 ERA, 17 strikeouts and five walks, according to StatMuse. On Aug. 27 he struck out eight over 6 1/3 innings, but lost 1-0 on a solo homer.
On May 2, 2025, he held Atlanta to one hit over six scoreless innings in a 2-1 Dodgers win. Current Braves batters have hit .216/.273/.412 against him in 51 at-bats, according to ESPN, including Matt Olson at 0-for-6 and Ha-Seong Kim at 3-for-7 with a homer.
Atlanta won the season series 5-1, including a three-game sweep at Truist Park in late August.
“Everyone knows the Dodgers have a juggernaut, but we played well against them this year,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said, per Fastbreak.
Chris Sale, Atlanta’s ace at 2.16 ERA with 200 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings, closed the wild-card clincher against Philadelphia.
The Braves had not named a Game 3 starter as of Saturday afternoon.
Yamamoto finished 2026 at 14-9 with a 2.53 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 182 strikeouts in 185 innings, according to CBS Sports. On Sept. 15 at Cincinnati, he threw seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit, per StatMuse.
Through 2025, Yamamoto is 7-1 with a 2.25 ERA across 56 postseason innings, according to ESPN. He was the 2025 World Series MVP, yet his NLDS Game 3 start against Philadelphia that year ended after four-plus innings and three runs in an 8-2 loss.
Born Aug. 17, 1998, in Bizen, Japan, the 5-foot-10, 176-pound right-hander wears No. 18. He signed a 12-year, $325 million contract with Los Angeles in December 2023.
Dodgers Announce Yoshinobu Yamamoto Decision Before Braves NLDS Opener