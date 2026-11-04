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Mets Encouraged to Trade for All-Star Lefty to Build Rotation

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Texas Rangers left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore delivering a pitch during a game on September 22, 2026.
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Texas Rangers left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore delivering a pitch during a game on September 22, 2026 against the New York Mets.

The New York Mets rotation contains promise, potential, and uncertainty. While Nolan McLean could operate as a No. 1 starter at the top, the rotation does need depth. Amid the Tarik Skubal rumors, placing all of their hopes on one starter just doesn’t feel like the smartest thing a rebuilding franchise needs to do.

To compete, the Mets need a top-down approach, focusing not just on a true ace but on middle-of-the-rotation depth to give New York the help it needs to win series and stack wins, something it failed to do over the last two years. One possible help could center around trading for Texas Rangers starter Mackenzie Gore. Pat Ragazzo of Rising Apple jumps into the matter.

“Texas Rangers left-handed starting pitcher Mackenzie Gore is also entering his final year of arbitration and makes sense as a trade candidate this offseason. It would be the second straight year that Gore was traded after the Washington Nationals dealt him to the Rangers for five prospects last winter. The Mets should be hunting at the top of the starting pitching market, but Gore would be a nice fit to round out their rotation as a second addition.”

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Known Fact

According to multiple sources and as Ragazzo suggests, the Mets will pursue Skubal. Despite a high price tag and injury concerns, the team seems bent on signing him. However, Skubal can pitch just once every five days and will command the salary of a position player. Plus, dealing in the cauldron of New York could deter him. Granted, money matters, but buttressing the middle of the rotation just makes more sense.

 

Depressed Market Value Helps

Gore is not considered a high-value starter based on his record. A 34-52 record and a 4.29 earned run average do not mean that the lefty is a bad pitcher. One of the factors trending well for Gore is his FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching). That stat takes out the aspect of fielding, whether luck or defensive mishaps that can affect earned run average. Gore’s 3.87 number means he played on poor defensive teams, which made him look a lot worse than he actually is. Ragazzo provided another thought.

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“Gore, 27, was an All-Star for the Nationals in 2025 but had a disastrous second half. Last season, the southpaw went 8-11 with a 4.58 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 3.87 FIP, 174 strikeouts, and a 1.0 bWAR in 34 starts.”

The Rangers know what they have in Gore, but his stats and production will not justify any attempt to fleece opponents. At 27, he does present enough of a ceiling to require great returns. Yet, Texas remains behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Gore does not profile as the one to bring him to the October promised land. Some combination of Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, and a Jonah Tong could be the impetus for a move.

 

Skill Set

Gore is a swing-and-miss left-hander. His 95 mph fastball catches attention. Gore’s changeup, which effectively fades away from the bat, serves as his out pitch. He relies on a straightforward approach, featuring both a fastball and off-speed options, along with a slider and sinker to keep batters off balance.

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He will not stand up as the ace but could serve as the No. 3 or No. 4 starter who could start a series in the middle of the summer. The Mets have the opportunity to enhance their roster without overspending or significantly weakening their farm system.

Terrance Biggs Terrance started at heavy.com in January 2026 He is a veteran sportswriter with 12 years of experience, covering NFL, College, and MLB. Terrance has held positions at Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Sports Network. A graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's in Communication, he is also a voting member of the Football Writers Association of America, United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. More about Terrance Biggs

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Mets Encouraged to Trade for All-Star Lefty to Build Rotation

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