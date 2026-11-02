New York Mets Cut Ties with 4 Players Before MLB Free Agency

Monday, November 2, is an important day across Major League Baseball as the free agency floodgates are set to open.

Along with MLB free agency set to begin this evening, all clubs must trim their roster sizes to 40 players, so there’s expected to be a fair amount of roster transactions taking place across the league.

However, for the New York Mets, they have already taken measures to trim their roster, which included outrighting four players off their roster on Sunday afternoon.

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New York Mets Part Ways with 4 Players

Per multiple reports, the Mets have outrighted four players off their roster.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk noted the players who the Mets have parted ways with by writing:

“The Mets have outrighted outfielder Cristian Pache, infielder Eric Wagaman, left-hander Philip Abner, and right-hander Cameron Weston off their 40-man roster, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports. This brings New York’s 40-man roster down to 39 players, putting the team in better shape prior to tomorrow’s deadline for 40-man roster compliance.”

Eric Wagaman and Pache are the only 2 players from that group who logged MLB time with the Mets.

Pache was designated for assignment by the Mets last week.

New York claimed both Abner and Weston in September via waivers, but were just organizational depth pieces.

With free agency set to open today, the Mets may look to bring back these players on a minor-league deal, but given Pache and Wagaman’s situations, they are unlikely to return.

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What Are the Mets Free Agency Plans??

The New York Mets are expected to be one of MLB’s most active teams this offseason, and it wouldn’t surprise if there’s a lot of roster shuffling.

Perhaps the biggest need for New York is starting pitching. Although they made several moves for starters last offseason, it didn’t work out.

Tarik Skubal is the prized possession, and the Mets stand out as one of the few teams that can realistically afford his services.

Other items of need include bullpen help, a first baseman, and another depth outfielder or two.

Either way, keep an eye on the Mets, as nobody truly knows what they may or may not do this Winter.

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