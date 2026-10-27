Mets Encouraged to Try New Approach to Building 2027 Roster

The New York Mets. Despite a season that saw them lose 88 games and fall apart after opening week at Citi Field, the team maintains flexibility. Granted, with owner Steve Cohen’s money, you’d expect unlimited ability to maneuver around salary, making deals possible. However, there is more to the game of baseball than just throwing money at issues. The franchise, above all else, understands that and must amend that path.

In lieu of blockbuster deals, attacking the back end of the roster could be the smarter move to help the team. While names like Tarik Skubal and Teruaki Sato exist on the open market, layering the money through the entire roster makes sense. One of the better ways to accomplish that mission remains trades. Now, these trades won’t set the hot stove on fire, but they will make the Mets automatically better.

I see a lot of varying data points from Teruaki Sato. Here is his OFFICIAL NPB-licensed data: 117.0 MaxEV

93.3 Avg. EV (Sat over 94 much of 26’)

74.6 MPH Avg. Bat Speed ⚡️

55.3% Hard-Hit%

18.4% Barrel%

35.7% Chase%

29.5 ft/s Max Sprint Speed https://t.co/rAxDwIiKSs — LouisAnalysis (@LouisAnalysis) October 20, 2026

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Breaking Up the End

Mark Vientos and Brett Baty’s career paths intersect during their tenure in Queens. While each displays flashes of something better, neither has crafted a long enough narrative to warrant longer investment. Tommy Kelson of the New York Mets on SI outlines the issues.

“In 274 at-bats this season, Vientos hit .212 with 13 home runs and a .258 on-base percentage. Along with his declining production at the plate, Vientos has no clear defensive home, having struggled considerably at both third and first base. The former prized prospect is under team control for three more seasons and, with his trade value potentially higher than ever, now could be the best time to move him if the Mets aren’t sold on his late-season surge.”

On balance, Vientos does possess right-handed power that should play on a lefty-dominant team. However, he doesn’t hit well enough over a longer span of time. At times, it feels like a random double or home run for every ten at-bats. Worse, Vientos’ glove makes him an impossible play anywhere on the diamond. At third base, he flashes a robotic glove and timing. While his arm looks strong enough, Vientos needs to get to the ball first.

Meanwhile, Baty can play third base, as well as a small second and first. But he can’t play every day because he doesn’t have a reliable bat. Additionally, keeping two players who the team tried to make regulars for more than five years is a bad look. Turn the page.

Mark Vientos with an interesting error here https://t.co/DlxX6LCub7 — Dan Bartels (@DanBartels2) May 14, 2026

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Marcus Semien and Kodai Senga

Time remains undefeated. Semien made three All-Star teams, won a World Series, and earned a pair each of Gold Gloves and Silver Sluggers. However, he has been declining for a few seasons, including his first season in Queens. The 15 home runs are viewed as a match for 2025. However, how do you account for the .134 batting average against offspeed pitching? Additionally, according to Baseball Savant, 5.1% of Semine’s at-bats ended in a weakly hit ball.

Marcus Semien was asked to assess his 2026 season: “It’s been a roller coaster. It’s been a nightmare at times. I’m always gonna stay positive. What I love to do is play baseball and play second base. And that’s what I still get to do” https://t.co/ZrTlvAYSk6 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 24, 2026

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Similarly, Kodai Senga, battered by injuries and ineffectiveness, is no longer someone the Mets can afford to start. As a result, he’s been relegated to the bullpen. However, with better options in and out of the organization, the time to trade him is now. With that said, do not dream of a scenario where New York brings back a star player. Instead, opt for minor leaguers.

Why? The Mets, at both the infielder and reliever positions, have players who need major-league evaluation. From Jefferson Rojas onward, the franchise keeps a logjam of young talent that they want to see flourish at Citi Field.