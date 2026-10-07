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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Explains Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe Decision

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New York Yankees v St. Louis Cardinals
Getty
ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - AUGUST 16: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees turns a double play against the St. Louis Cardinals as Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium on August 16, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays have a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series. The Rays won the first two games of the series at Tropicana Field.

Game 3 of the Yankees-Rays ALDS is slated to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. If the Yankees lose Wednesday, their season will be over.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after hitting a double against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Yankees announced their lineup for Wednesday’s game. Notably, Anthony Volpe is starting at second base, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on the bench.

Before Game 3, Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained his decision to start Volpe over Chisholm.

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Explains Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe Decision

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks out to the mound during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote on X: Aaron Boone on the decision to start Anthony Volpe over Jazz Chisholm Jr.: “Just felt like it. I felt like I wanted to go with him today.”

Here is New York’s lineup for today:

  1. Trent Grisham CF
  2. Ben Rice DH
  3. Luis Garcia Jr. 1B
  4. Cody Bellinger LF
  5. George Lombard Jr. SS
  6. Austin Wells C
  7. Anthony Volpe 2B
  8. Spencer Jones RF
  9. Jose Caballero 3B

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs to first base after a bunt against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Chisholm has gone 2-for-9 in the playoffs so far.

Meanwhile, Volpe has has one hit in three at-bats this postseason.

New York Yankees v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 23: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees hugs Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 after the win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Here is Tampa Bay’s lineup:

  1. Yandy Diaz DH
  2. Jonathan Aranda 1B
  3. Junior Caminero 3B
  4. Victor Mesa Jr.
  5. Ryan Vilade RF
  6. Logan Hicks C
  7. Jonny DeLuca CF
  8. Richie Palacios 2B
  9. Taylor Walls SS

New York Yankees Starting Pitcher

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Max Fried will start for the Yankees today.

The 32-year-old southpaw allowed one run with six strikeouts over six innings in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Red Sox.

He had a 2.80 ERA over 112 2/3 innings in the regular season.

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Pitcher

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: Nick Martinez #28 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches in the first inning during game one of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Nick Martinez will make his first start of the postseason today.

The 36-year-old righty went 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 109 strikeouts over 180 innings this season.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Explains Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe Decision

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