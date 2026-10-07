ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - AUGUST 16: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees turns a double play against the St. Louis Cardinals as Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium on August 16, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
The Tampa Bay Rays have a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series. The Rays won the first two games of the series at Tropicana Field.
Game 3 of the Yankees-Rays ALDS is slated to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. If the Yankees lose Wednesday, their season will be over.
The Yankees announced their lineup for Wednesday’s game. Notably, Anthony Volpe is starting at second base, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on the bench.
Before Game 3, Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained his decision to start Volpe over Chisholm.
New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Explains Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe Decision
The 36-year-old righty went 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 109 strikeouts over 180 innings this season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained Wednesday's decision to start Anthony Volpe over Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone Explains Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe Decision