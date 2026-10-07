Yankees’ Aaron Boone Explains Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe Decision

The Tampa Bay Rays have a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series. The Rays won the first two games of the series at Tropicana Field.

Game 3 of the Yankees-Rays ALDS is slated to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. If the Yankees lose Wednesday, their season will be over.

The Yankees announced their lineup for Wednesday’s game. Notably, Anthony Volpe is starting at second base, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on the bench.

Before Game 3, Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained his decision to start Volpe over Chisholm.

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Explains Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe Decision

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote on X: Aaron Boone on the decision to start Anthony Volpe over Jazz Chisholm Jr.: “Just felt like it. I felt like I wanted to go with him today.”

Here is New York’s lineup for today:

Chisholm has gone 2-for-9 in the playoffs so far.

Meanwhile, Volpe has has one hit in three at-bats this postseason.