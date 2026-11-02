New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Has Career News Emerge After 2026 Season

With the 2026 MLB season in the rearview mirror, it’s officially award season across Major League Baseball.

Over the next month, all the major individual awards will be revealed.

First up on the docket is the Gold Glove, which was announced on ESPN Sunday evening (11/1).

The New York Yankees had one Gold Glover on their roster, and it is star outfielder Cody Bellinger.

More to come….

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