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New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Has Career News Emerge After 2026 Season

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American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees flies out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

With the 2026 MLB season in the rearview mirror, it’s officially award season across Major League Baseball.

Over the next month, all the major individual awards will be revealed.

First up on the docket is the Gold Glove, which was announced on ESPN Sunday evening (11/1).

The New York Yankees had one Gold Glover on their roster, and it is star outfielder Cody Bellinger.

More to come….

More MLB on Heavy: 6-Year New York Yankees Player Suddenly Becomes an MLB Free Agent

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Has Career News Emerge After 2026 Season

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