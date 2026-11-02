New York Yankees Trade Pitch Nets Athletics’ All-Star for Austin Wells, 2 Prospects

Heading into the MLB offseason, perhaps the biggest need for the New York Yankees is a catcher. This consensus was brought to life after Austin Wells‘ major struggles at the plate in 2026.

Now that it’s hot stove season, the rumors and speculation are starting to pour in, and the Yankees are already being urged to trade for Athletics’ All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers.

In a recent piece for FanSided.com, MLB writer Christopher Kline pitched a ‘realistic’ trade for the Athletics and Yankees to make, which would send Langeliers to the Bronx.

Let’s take a look at the details, and if it’s a deal the Yankees may want to consider making.

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Yankees Predicted to Trade Austin Wells for Shea Langeliers

Here is the framework for the trade proposal by Kline:

Yankees receive: C Shea Langeliers

Athletics receive: C Austin Wells, prospects Carlos Lagrage, Ben Hess

Kline then wrote:

“In addition to Wells, the A’s acquire two top pitching prospects from the Yankees system: 23-year-old Carlos Lagrange and 24-year-old Ben Hess, both right-handers. Lagrange’s ascent was sidetracked by injuries last season, and his viability as a starter has subsequently come into question. In terms of pure talent, however, he’s one of the most exciting arms in minor league baseball. Lagrange can consistently blow past 100 MPH on the radar gun, with a nasty sweeper and changeup to mix in.”

In 2026, Langeliers batted .262 with 23 home runs, 21 doubles, and an OPS+ of 118 in 106 games. An injury likely kept Langeliers from a consecutive 30-home-run campaign, but he’s expected to be healthy and good to go for the 2027 campaign.

As for Austin Wells being the ‘centerpiece’ of this deal, it would be interesting to see if New York could acquire Langeliers without having to give up Wells, and instead maybe add in another pitcher to the deal.

While many Yankees fans are going to steadily call for Wells’ job, he did reportedly battle a series of concussions last season, which may have really affected his ability to hit at a high level for several months.

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Should the Yankees Make This Trade??

New York Yankees fans, would you make this trade for Shea Langeliers?

There’s no doubt that New York is going to be linked to all the top catchers on the external market this offseason.

As for Shea Langeliers being a trade candidate, if the Athletics are not able to ink him to an extension (which feels unlikely), trading him seems like a very logical option, and the Yankees stand out as an obvious destination.

It will be interesting to see how much these Shea Langeliers rumors develop in the offseason, and how engaged the Yankees are in trade conversations, because remember, Langeliers is pretty much a certified 20 doubles, 20 homers catcher, which is a very hot commodity across Major League Baseball.

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