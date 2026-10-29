New York Yankees Predicted to Bring Back 2X All-Star Pitcher in Free Agency

While MLB free agency doesn’t open up for a few days, the offseason is officially here with the Milwaukee Brewers winning the World Series on Wednesday evening.
That being said, for the New York Yankees, there will be plenty of decisions for the front office to make this offseason, especially on the reliever side of things.
One of the Yankees’ biggest impending free agents is star closer David Bednar.
In a recent predictions piece, the Yankees are being urged to bring back Bednar for at least another season.
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Yankees Predicted to Retain David Bednar
In a recent piece by Bleacher Report.com, the Yankees are being urged to re-sign closer David Bednar.
BR.com wrote:
“You always run the risk of going to the well one too many times when signing relievers, especially to multi-year deals. Bednar was tremendous in his first full season in pinstripes, racking up 35 saves and posting a 2.47 ERA across 64 games. Bednar will pitch next season at 32 years old, but he should have no issue getting at least three years in free agency. The Yankees would be wise to try to retain the anchor of their bullpen.”
The idea here is that the Yankees may not be able to replicate the production of Bednar in 2026 by signing any other reliever, due to a relatively thin market.
However, there are still other bullpen decisions that the Yankees will have to make with other arms, but Bednar should be viewed as the priority ‘arm’ to retain.
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Taking a Quick Look at David Bednar’s MLB Career
David Bednar is an 8-year MLB veteran pitcher. He’s been named an All-Star twice in his career, and his 2026 numbers suggest he probably could have been named to the Midsummer Classic this season.
Across 86 games pitched since joining the New York Yankees in 2025, Bednar has posted an ERA of 2.39 with 45 saves over 94 innings. Yeah… I’d try very hard to retain that guy if I were a GM/president of baseball ops in MLB.
However, the flip side is that Bednar has been so good lately that there’s likely to be other suitors out there trying to outbid the Yankees.
The 32 y/o holds a lifetime ERA of 3.03 over 386+ innings, with 465 strikeouts and 146 total saves.
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