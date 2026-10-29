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New York Yankees Predicted to Bring Back 2X All-Star Pitcher in Free Agency

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Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 05: Brian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees, looks on before game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

While MLB free agency doesn’t open up for a few days, the offseason is officially here with the Milwaukee Brewers winning the World Series on Wednesday evening.

That being said, for the New York Yankees, there will be plenty of decisions for the front office to make this offseason, especially on the reliever side of things.

One of the Yankees’ biggest impending free agents is star closer David Bednar.

In a recent predictions piece, the Yankees are being urged to bring back Bednar for at least another season.

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Yankees Predicted to Retain David Bednar

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: David Bednar #53 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

In a recent piece by Bleacher Report.com, the Yankees are being urged to re-sign closer David Bednar.

BR.com wrote:

“You always run the risk of going to the well one too many times when signing relievers, especially to multi-year deals. Bednar was tremendous in his first full season in pinstripes, racking up 35 saves and posting a 2.47 ERA across 64 games. Bednar will pitch next season at 32 years old, but he should have no issue getting at least three years in free agency. The Yankees would be wise to try to retain the anchor of their bullpen.”

The idea here is that the Yankees may not be able to replicate the production of Bednar in 2026 by signing any other reliever, due to a relatively thin market.

However, there are still other bullpen decisions that the Yankees will have to make with other arms, but Bednar should be viewed as the priority ‘arm’ to retain.

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Taking a Quick Look at David Bednar’s MLB Career

Houston Astros v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 09: David Bednar #53 of the New York Yankees celebrates after the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 09, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 5-4. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

David Bednar is an 8-year MLB veteran pitcher. He’s been named an All-Star twice in his career, and his 2026 numbers suggest he probably could have been named to the Midsummer Classic this season.

Across 86 games pitched since joining the New York Yankees in 2025, Bednar has posted an ERA of 2.39 with 45 saves over 94 innings. Yeah… I’d try very hard to retain that guy if I were a GM/president of baseball ops in MLB.

However, the flip side is that Bednar has been so good lately that there’s likely to be other suitors out there trying to outbid the Yankees.

The 32 y/o holds a lifetime ERA of 3.03 over 386+ innings, with 465 strikeouts and 146 total saves.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Predicted to Bring Back 2X All-Star Pitcher in Free Agency

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