New York Yankees Predicted to Bring Back 2X All-Star Pitcher in Free Agency

While MLB free agency doesn’t open up for a few days, the offseason is officially here with the Milwaukee Brewers winning the World Series on Wednesday evening.

That being said, for the New York Yankees, there will be plenty of decisions for the front office to make this offseason, especially on the reliever side of things.

One of the Yankees’ biggest impending free agents is star closer David Bednar.

In a recent predictions piece, the Yankees are being urged to bring back Bednar for at least another season.

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Yankees Predicted to Retain David Bednar

In a recent piece by Bleacher Report.com, the Yankees are being urged to re-sign closer David Bednar.

BR.com wrote: