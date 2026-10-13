New York Yankees ‘Perfect’ Trade Target is Nationals’ $50 Million Catcher

A big area of emphasis for the New York Yankees in terms of improving their 2027 team is addressing the backup catcher position and perhaps considering landing a catcher who can split time (or play more) with Austin Wells.

There are two ways the Yankees could add a catcher this offseason: Via trade or by signing a backstop in free agency.

One ‘perfect’ trade option that not many people are thinking about is Washington Nationals‘ 28-year-old catcher Keibert Ruiz.

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Could the Yankees Trade for Keibert Ruiz??

Keibert Ruiz stands out as a perfect trade target for the New York Yankees if the Nationals make him available this offseason.

Recently, MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald discussed the possibility of Ruiz being traded:

“That disparity puts the Nationals in an interesting spot. The Ruiz deal looked underwater a year ago but it feels much more palatable now. It has four guaranteed years on it but his salary never gets higher than $9MM in those. The Nats could look to sell high just in case his performance regresses going forward. In 2026, his average exit velocity, hard hit rate and barrel rate improved for him personally but were still below league average. Given his poor approach at the plate, another downturn can’t be ruled out.”

Keibert Ruiz is signed to an eight-year, $50 million contract, and as McDonald notes, the Nationals may sell high on Ruiz with the hopes that they can fetch a solid return, and the Yankees may be desperate enough to make the move.

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Keibert Ruiz’s 2026 Season & Beyond

In 2026, Keibert Ruiz batted .280 in 332 at-bats with 10 home runs, 93 hits, and an OPS+ of 107.

His bWAR was 2.2 over 105 games, which is the clear best mark of his MLB career.

Ruiz made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, was later traded to the Washington Nationals in 2021, and has spent the past six seasons with the organization.

Across 571 games with the Nats, Ruiz carries a batting average of .254 with 52 home runs and 247 RBI.

It could be worth a trade for the Yankees, as Ruiz likely wouldn’t cost as much as other catching targets like Ryan Jeffers, Hunter Goodman, or William Contreras.

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