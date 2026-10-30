Yankees Named Potential Landing Spot for MLB’s Most Dominant Closer

If the New York Yankees want to make another postseason run, their bullpen must be addressed this offseason.

This is where the San Diego Padres could come in.

They hold one of the most dominant closers in the big leagues right now.

Should New York make a splash?

Yankees Could Acquire Padres’ Mason Miller

Dayn Perry of CBS Sports compiled his top three landing spots for 28-year-old Mason Miller: the Yankees, Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Anyone who has been following New York this past season knows the organization needs an upgrade in the bullpen.

Don’t put it past the Yankees to explore their options — perhaps this could include Miller.

As Perry noted, “He’s the most dominant closer in baseball and the owner of one of the biggest fastballs ever, and he’s under team control through the 2029 season. So why would the contending Padres trade Miller at the peak of his powers?

“They’d consider doing so because they have a lot of roster holes to fill elsewhere, especially with Michael King opting out of his contract. Trading away Miller would in theory allow them to fill some of those holes, which is why it’ll be a temptation for lead executive AJ Preller. No doubt, fellow contenders will be lining up if the Pads do indeed shop the NL saves leader.”

When Miller wrapped up his 2026 regular season, he had finished with a stunning 1.67 ERA and 129 strikeouts across 70.0 innings of work through 66 games.

In the postseason, he registered a 4.91 ERA and five strikeouts across 3.2 innings pitched through three games.

Now, Perry only gives Miller a measly 20% chance of being traded during the offseason.

But if the Yankees were to propose a tempting return package, San Diego might be willing to move him.

Looking at Miller’s 4-Year MLB Career

The Athletics after they selected him with the No. 97 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 MLB draft.

He made his debut in April 2023 with the franchise.

However, in July 2025, the Athletics traded him to the Padres alongside JP Sears.

In exchange, the Athletics received minor leaguers Henry Baez, Leo De Vries and Braden Nett, along with Eduarniel Núñez.

Miller might not stand a high chance of being traded, but if San Diego says the word, the Yankees should capitalize on the opportunity.