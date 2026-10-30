New York Yankees Trade Pitch Acquires MLB All-Star World Series Champ

The New York Yankees were named a potential landing spot for one of the Milwaukee Brewers‘ World Series pitchers.

Acquiring a player fresh out of the Fall Classic — let alone a champion — would bring fresh eyes to New York.

Let’s take a look at how this arm could help the bullpen.

Yankees Named Landing Spot for Brewers’ Trevor Megill

Per Dayn Perry of CBS Sports, as of Oct. 30, 32-year-old Trevor Megill has three likely destinations: the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and the Yankees.

Looking at New York specifically, this is a tempting opportunity.

The Yankees need to bolster their bullpen — this should be one of their top priorities this offseason.

Megill would be quite an asset for the team.

“Thanks to a blazing fastball and wipeout knuckle curve, the soon-to-be 33-year-old Megill has been a lockdown closer for most of the last three seasons,” Perry wrote. “The Brewers of course have a substantial history of trading away closers before they reach their high-salary years and also before they regress/decline…

“That could again be the case with Megill, who’ll be in line for free agency after the 2027 season.”

As an MLB All-Star, the right-hander brings a proven track record to the mound.

Snapshot of Megill’s MLB Career

By the end of his World Series victory, a first for Milwaukee, Megill logged a clean postseason ERA of 2.00.

Along the way, he registered 11 strikeouts across 9.0 innings pitched through eight games.

During the regular season, he recorded a 2.63 ERA and 69 strikeouts across 61.2 innings of work through 63 games.

He walked 15 batters.

This marked Megill’s sixth season in the big leagues, but only his fourth with the Brewers.

His first MLB season was spent with the Cubs, followed by a one-year stint with the Minnesota Twins.

In April 2023, the Twins traded him to Milwaukee.

The return package to Minnesota included minor leaguer Taylor Floyd.

If Megill finds himself shipping out once again, sure, the Yankees could be a landing spot.

However, expect to see him surrounded by a few potential suitors — he’d be a valuable addition to any ballclub this offseason.