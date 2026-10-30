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New York Yankees Trade Pitch Acquires MLB All-Star World Series Champ

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Brian Cashman
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees were named a potential landing spot for one of the Milwaukee Brewers‘ World Series pitchers.

Acquiring a player fresh out of the Fall Classic — let alone a champion — would bring fresh eyes to New York.

Let’s take a look at how this arm could help the bullpen.

Yankees Named Landing Spot for Brewers’ Trevor Megill

Trevor Megill
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Trevor Megill #29 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates the final out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Per Dayn Perry of CBS Sports, as of Oct. 30, 32-year-old Trevor Megill has three likely destinations: the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and the Yankees.

Looking at New York specifically, this is a tempting opportunity.

The Yankees need to bolster their bullpen — this should be one of their top priorities this offseason.

Megill would be quite an asset for the team.

“Thanks to a blazing fastball and wipeout knuckle curve, the soon-to-be 33-year-old Megill has been a lockdown closer for most of the last three seasons,” Perry wrote. “The Brewers of course have a substantial history of trading away closers before they reach their high-salary years and also before they regress/decline…

“That could again be the case with Megill, who’ll be in line for free agency after the 2027 season.”

Trevor Megill
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 23: Trevor Megill #29 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 23, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

As an MLB All-Star, the right-hander brings a proven track record to the mound.

Snapshot of Megill’s MLB Career

Trevor Megill
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 05: Pitcher Trevor Megill #29 of the Milwaukee Brewers in action during the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By the end of his World Series victory, a first for Milwaukee, Megill logged a clean postseason ERA of 2.00.

Along the way, he registered 11 strikeouts across 9.0 innings pitched through eight games.

During the regular season, he recorded a 2.63 ERA and 69 strikeouts across 61.2 innings of work through 63 games.

He walked 15 batters.

This marked Megill’s sixth season in the big leagues, but only his fourth with the Brewers.

His first MLB season was spent with the Cubs, followed by a one-year stint with the Minnesota Twins.

Trevor Megill
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Trevor Megill #29 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

In April 2023, the Twins traded him to Milwaukee.

The return package to Minnesota included minor leaguer Taylor Floyd.

If Megill finds himself shipping out once again, sure, the Yankees could be a landing spot.

However, expect to see him surrounded by a few potential suitors — he’d be a valuable addition to any ballclub this offseason.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Yankees Trade Pitch Acquires MLB All-Star World Series Champ

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