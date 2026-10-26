Yankees’ Insider Reveals Potential Issue With Acquiring Astros Star

The New York Yankees would benefit from a boost in the hot corner.

This is where the Houston Astros could come in.

But not so fast — acquiring the Astros’ key third baseman would come with some caveats.

Yankees Should Approach Isaac Paredes With Caution

Paredes has found himself circulating in rumors around the Yankees, but Chris Kirschner of The Athletic warns of potential issues with the acquisition.

“Paredes does come with concerns,” he wrote. “He’s not the best defender, and his pull-heavy approach as a right-handed hitter wouldn’t be ideal in Yankee Stadium. Of his 117 career home runs, zero have been hit to center field or right field. Pulling the ball is generally ideal, and it’s why Paredes consistently outperforms his contact.

“Although Yankee Stadium is one of the best parks for righty hitters to hit home runs, it is tied for the third-hardest ballpark to get any kind of hit, according to Statcast.”

Now, his ability on offense would be appealing.

During his 2026 campaign, he hit .262/.360/.447 with an .807 OPS and 25 homers through 155 games.

He smacked 27 doubles, one triple and 94 RBIs.

Where Do the Yankees Go From Here?

New York has been grappling with their third base dilemma for quite some time.

They have 31-year-old Ryan McMahon at third base, but he has posted an underwhelming performance this season.

By the end of the campaign, he was slashing .213/.279/.357 with a .636 OPS and 11 homers through 124 games.

Along the way, he recorded 14 doubles and 41 RBIs.

The Yankees don’t appear to have a clear fit for him moving forward, but as mentioned, trading for Paredes wouldn’t be without flaws.

Numerous projections have McMahon shipping out, but his replacement is still up in the air at this time.