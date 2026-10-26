Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees’ Silver Slugger Predicted To Sign With Pittsburgh Pirates

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Aaron Boone
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have a long list of impending free agents, some of whom are expected to land elsewhere.

Losing such notable names could derail the organization or force the Yankees to bring on necessary additions.

One of their free agent sluggers is now predicted to ship out to the Pittsburgh Pirates, leaving a massive roster gap.

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Predicted To Sign With Pirates

Jazz Chisholm Jr.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 01: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees runs to first base after hitting a infield single during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

According to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, 28-year-old Jazz Chisholm Jr. could find his new home in Pittsburgh.

“With Lowe now headed for free agency, they need to add an infielder if they’re going to chase this sudden surge of competence,” he wrote. “Maybe they give Lowe a qualifying offer and he returns for one year at $23.15M. If he declines, perhaps they go the trade route again, pursuing Isaac Paredes from Houston or Ozzie Albies from Atlanta.

“Or maybe *record scratch* the Pirates sign one of the best free agents available in Jazz Chisholm Jr. It wouldn’t be a long-term, nine-figure monster of a deal. Pittsburgh extended both Griffin and Bryan Reynolds for north of $100M, but they don’t play that game in free agency.”

Combine Chisholm with the Pirates’ Oneil Cruz, and Pittsburgh could have several weapons in the lineup.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 01: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo homerun during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Of course, this is pure speculation, and no official signing has been announced or completed.

Snapshot of Chisholm’s MLB Career

Jazz Chisholm Jr.
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

During Chisholm’s 2026 campaign, he hit .231/.312/.399 with a .711 OPS and 19 homers through 137 games. He smacked 16 doubles, three triples and 55 RBIs.

The year before, he slashed .242/.332/.481 with a .813 OPS and 31 homers through 130 games. He logged 15 doubles, one triple and 80 RBIs along the way.

Chisholm made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 2020.

He just wrapped up his seventh season in the big leagues.

His first five years were spent with the Miami Marlins, but once July 2024 rolled around, they traded him to the Yankees in exchange for Abrahan Ramirez, Agustín Ramírez and Jared Serna.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 17: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees singles to center field during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Chisholm has long been a key player for New York, but it seems as though his time in the Yankees’ iconic pinstripes has come to an end.

Pittsburgh could be an option, but several teams might be interested.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

0 Comments

New York Yankees’ Silver Slugger Predicted To Sign With Pittsburgh Pirates

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Yankees News

More Heavy on Yankees News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x