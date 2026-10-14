Exclusive: Celtics Legend Cedric Maxwell Gets Honest on Jayson Tatum, Paul George Fit

The Boston Celtics will be entering the 2026-27 campaign with a new-look roster. After an explosive offseason that saw the team split up their longtime star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, expectations for the C’s are all over the place. While losing Brown obviously hurts, there is still a ton of talent on this team.

One guy who has been keeping close tabs on Boston over the past few months is legendary forward Cedric Maxwell. In an interview with casino.org, Maxwell provided Heavy on Celtics with exclusive comments about the team’s new star duo of Tatum and Paul George, while also looking ahead to what he expects from this group in the upcoming season.

Cedric Maxwell Shares Thoughts on Jayson Tatum, Paul George Pairing

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As part of the Brown blockbuster, George was the only player the C’s picked up in return from the Philadelphia 76ers, which was a somewhat surprising development. While George isn’t necessarily the All-Star player he once was, he will be tasked with helping Tatum elevate his game and lead Boston on another title run. Maxwell knows he isn’t Brown, but he cited last season’s playoff series between these two teams as an example of what George can still provide.

Paul George is a veteran. Think of last year in the playoffs: Paul George played Jaylen Brown head-to-head, and there were times when he got the better of Brown, who was having an MVP season,” Maxwell told Heavy on Celtics. “Paul George still has a lot in the tank for this team as a shooter, probably more as a defender, and as the veteran presence the Celtics really need.”

With Brown gone, Tatum is going to have his work cut out for him, but the good news is that the supporting cast surrounding him is still top-notch. However, this group is collectively going to have to take a step forward, with Maxwell highlighting guards Derrick White and Payton Pritchard as the two guys who need to step up the most alongside Tatum.

“I’d say Derrick White has to have a better shooting season. He had a great defensive season last year, but he needs a better shooting season,” Maxwell admitted. “Pritchard, who was Sixth Man of the Year a couple of years ago, didn’t play as well once he got into the starting lineup as he did coming off the bench … Those two particular players, your point guards, have to come through.”

Should Celtics Fans Be Concerned About New Ownership Change?

Getty Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell kept it real when discussing the fit of the team’s new star pairing, Jayson Tatum and Paul George

Off the court, there’s been some concern about the front office’s cost-cutting measure in the wake of their new ownership takeover. Again, while Boston still has a talented roster, it’s tough to ignore how many skilled players have been shown the exit door over the past two years. Maxwell trusts in Brad Stevens to continue working his magic in the front office, but he also acknowledged that there is reason to be concerned about ownership’s desire to continually shed salary.

“I think you’d be foolish if you didn’t think the ownership group has a say in what you can do with the team, because they are the ones who hold the purse strings,” Maxwell said. Brad Stevens was previously told to get this team under the salary cap when you had (Kristaps) Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Brad got them under the salary cap, and they were still competing. So yes, I think the ownership group has a lot to do with where this team goes.”

There’s no reason to sound the alarms just yet, but the 2026-27 campaign is going to be a very important one for Boston at pretty much every level of the organization. The team has two more preseason contests left on the schedule before it kicks off its new season with a road matchup against the up-and-coming Detroit Pistons on Oct. 20.