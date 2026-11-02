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Cleveland Cavaliers Announce Injury Report vs. OKC Thunder (Nov. 2)

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Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cavaliers Injury Report
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Jaylon Tyson #20, Evan Mobley #4, Peyton Watson #8 and James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Rocket Arena.

It’s the first matchup of the season between two of the top teams in their respective conferences. They have an identical 4-2 record heading into tonight’s game.

The Cavaliers are coming off a dominant 136-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Thunder continue to navigate through injuries and have lost two in a row.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report vs. Thunder (Nov. 2)

Peyton Watson
GettyPeyton Watson #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after scoring during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Rocket Arena on October 24, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have five players on their injury report against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

  • Peyton Watson | Questionable | Right Hamstring Tightness and Soreness
  • Jaylon Tyson | Out | Right Ankle Sprain
  • Nae’Qwan Tomlin | Out | Low Back Stress Reaction
  • Khalifa Diop | Out | G League Assignment
  • Ernest Udeh Jr. | Out | G League Two-Way Contract

Peyton Watson has not missed a game this season, but his status to play is in jeopardy. The Cavaliers are expected to be cautious since he dealt with two separate right hamstring strains last season.

Meanwhile, Jaylon Tyson missed the Cavs’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks because of his sprained right ankle. Tyson is safe to classify as day-to-day as he sits out a second straight game.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin
GettyNae’Qwan Tomlin #35 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates a dunk in front of Will Riley #27 of the Washington Wizards during the second half at Rocket Arena on February 11, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

As for Nae’Qwan Tomlin, he was diagnosed with his back injury before the start of the season. He was ruled out for at least three to four weeks, so he could return later this month.

Khalifa Diop is inching closer to making his NBA debut. He was previously listed as out due to a left knee injury, but he’s now assigned to the G League to get some game time before being recalled.

Ernest Udeh Jr. is on a two-way contract, so he only has limited appearances in the NBA during the regular season.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Preview

Cavaliers vs Thunder
GettyGuard Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers guards guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena on January 19, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tonight’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder is their 128th regular-season matchup. The Thunder are ahead in the all-time head-to-head standings, 74-53.

The Cavaliers have not beaten the Thunder since January 8, 2025, at the Rocket Arena. They were swept in the two-game regular-season series last season.

The Cavaliers should be favored to win against the Thunder since they have a healthier roster.

Despite having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder are missing key players like Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso, among others. They have lost back-to-back games to the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets via blowouts.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Cleveland Cavaliers Announce Injury Report vs. OKC Thunder (Nov. 2)

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