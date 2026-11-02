Cleveland Cavaliers Announce Injury Report vs. OKC Thunder (Nov. 2)

On Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Rocket Arena.

It’s the first matchup of the season between two of the top teams in their respective conferences. They have an identical 4-2 record heading into tonight’s game.

The Cavaliers are coming off a dominant 136-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Thunder continue to navigate through injuries and have lost two in a row.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report vs. Thunder (Nov. 2)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have five players on their injury report against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Peyton Watson | Questionable | Right Hamstring Tightness and Soreness

Jaylon Tyson | Out | Right Ankle Sprain

Nae’Qwan Tomlin | Out | Low Back Stress Reaction

Khalifa Diop | Out | G League Assignment

Ernest Udeh Jr. | Out | G League Two-Way Contract

Peyton Watson has not missed a game this season, but his status to play is in jeopardy. The Cavaliers are expected to be cautious since he dealt with two separate right hamstring strains last season.

Meanwhile, Jaylon Tyson missed the Cavs’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks because of his sprained right ankle. Tyson is safe to classify as day-to-day as he sits out a second straight game.

As for Nae’Qwan Tomlin, he was diagnosed with his back injury before the start of the season. He was ruled out for at least three to four weeks, so he could return later this month.

Khalifa Diop is inching closer to making his NBA debut. He was previously listed as out due to a left knee injury, but he’s now assigned to the G League to get some game time before being recalled.

Ernest Udeh Jr. is on a two-way contract, so he only has limited appearances in the NBA during the regular season.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Preview

Tonight’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder is their 128th regular-season matchup. The Thunder are ahead in the all-time head-to-head standings, 74-53.

The Cavaliers have not beaten the Thunder since January 8, 2025, at the Rocket Arena. They were swept in the two-game regular-season series last season.

The Cavaliers should be favored to win against the Thunder since they have a healthier roster.

Despite having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder are missing key players like Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso, among others. They have lost back-to-back games to the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets via blowouts.